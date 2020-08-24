Plant-Be Toronto Partners with Zonetail, Bringing Plant-Based Food Directly to Condo Residents

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2020) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) ("Zonetail" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Plant-Be, North America's first plant-based food delivery app.

The Zonetail condo platform connects condo residents to the amenities and services of their building, digitizing the communications between residents and the property management. Included on the platform is a robust "Explore" section, highlighting local businesses and services that condo residents are in need of.

Plant-Be has risen to co-create a new service for a new way of living by servicing condo dwellers across the GTA, in a time where healthy plant-based foods are needed more than ever.

"There is high demand for healthy plant-based food these days and Plant-Be sources the city's best plant-based menu items, making them available for next day delivery or pickup in Toronto," announced Joshua Dias, Plant-Be's Founder and CEO. Plant-Be currently has more than 25 local plant-based businesses on board, including Sweets From The Earth, BIO RAW organic salads, Eat Nabati, plant-based Middle Eastern and YamChops, the plant-based butcher and market.

The Zonetail partnership will offer condo residents extensive choice and flexibility for all of their plant-based and vegan dining needs with the option of pickup or delivery straight to their units by using the app, by tapping into Zonetail's network of tens of thousands of condo units across the Greater Toronto Area.



Mark Holmes, CEO, Zonetail, said, "This partnership is exactly the type of service condo residents need, offering a wide variety of dining options and delivery right to their door." Holmes continued, "And when you consider the current situation of Covid-19, there is more demand for high-quality food delivery now more than ever. Zonetail's mobile condo platform is the perfect way for Plant-Be to get their message in front of tens of thousands of potential customers."

For more information, please contact:

Plant-Be

Joshua Dias, Founder/CEO

1 (855) 225-8282

Josh@plantbe.app

Zonetail Inc.

Mark Holmes, President

(416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

ABOUT PLANT-BE

In a time when people more than ever need healthy food delivered to their homes, and food makers more than ever need the support of their community we're coming together to co-create a service for our new way of living. Food Delivery Network is gathering your favourite plant-based menu items, care packages, artisan products and go-to pantry items from restaurants, kitchens and stores all across Toronto and making them available for next day delivery (contact-free) all across the GTA.



ABOUT ZONETAIL

Zonetail is a mobile platform for hotels and condominiums providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with approximately 2,000 condo buildings, representing an estimated 400,000 units. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

