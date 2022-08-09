ZongTai Real Estate Development : Announcement area is change on behalf of Zongtai of the acquisition of the right-to-use assets from related party
08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Provided by: Zongtai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
15:34:02
Subject
Announcement area is change on behalf of Zongtai
of the acquisition of the right-to-use assets from
related party
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2022/03/15
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
The building(1F.2F) is location on Xin Xin ping section 362, Beitun District,
Taichung City which rent from Zongtai Construction Co.,Ltd. is a 100% wholly
owned subsidiary of the company. (Begin from getting the building use permit
for five years.)
Unit amount:1,827.1 square meters, equivalent to 552.7 ping
Unit price(NT$ thousand):Total 5 years. 750(VAT) for first to third year
(per month). 773(VAT) for fourth to
fifth(per month).
Total transaction price(NT$ thousand):41,750
4.Reason for change and its main content:
Due to operation using, add rent area 107.81 ping.
After charge area and price are:
Unit amount:2,183.5 square meters, equivalent to 660.51 ping
Unit price(NT$ thousand):Total 5 years. 897(VAT) for first to third year
(per month). 924(VAT) for fourth to
fifth(per month).
Total transaction price(NT$ thousand):49,933
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:
No significant influence.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
