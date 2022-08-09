Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ZongTai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3056   TW0003056008

ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(3056)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
29.65 TWD    0.00%
05:36aZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Board of Directors passed the 2022 Q2 Financial Statements.
PU
07/26ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the fully paid-in payments and record date of the Company's 2022 cash capital increase
PU
07/19ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Annoucement of the payment reminder for year 2022 cash capital increase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZongTai Real Estate Development : Announcement area is change on behalf of Zongtai of the acquisition of the right-to-use assets from related party

08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Zongtai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 15:34:02
Subject 
 Announcement area is change on behalf of Zongtai
of the acquisition of the right-to-use assets from
related party
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2022/03/15
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
The building(1F.2F) is location on Xin Xin ping section 362, Beitun District,
 Taichung City which rent from Zongtai Construction Co.,Ltd. is a 100% wholly
 owned subsidiary of the company. (Begin from getting the building use permit
 for five years.)
Unit amount:1,827.1 square meters, equivalent to 552.7 ping
Unit price(NT$ thousand):Total 5 years. 750(VAT) for first to third year
                         (per month). 773(VAT) for fourth to
                         fifth(per month).
Total transaction price(NT$ thousand):41,750
4.Reason for change and its main content:
Due to operation using, add rent area 107.81 ping.
After charge area and price are:
Unit amount:2,183.5 square meters, equivalent to 660.51 ping
Unit price(NT$ thousand):Total 5 years. 897(VAT) for first to third year
                         (per month). 924(VAT) for fourth to
                         fifth(per month).
Total transaction price(NT$ thousand):49,933
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:
No significant influence.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ZongTai Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
05:36aZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Board of Directors passed the 2022 Q2 Financial Statemen..
PU
07/26ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the fully paid-in payments and record da..
PU
07/19ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Annoucement of the payment reminder for year 2022 cash c..
PU
06/08ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Clarification of column B4 of Commercial Times reporting..
PU
06/08ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the Company's 2022 decision for the refe..
PU
06/08ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's board of..
PU
06/08ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shar..
PU
05/10ZongTai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
03/16ZongTai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
03/15ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announcement on behalf of Zongtai of the acquisition of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 647 M - -
Net income 2021 635 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 592 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,69%
Capitalization 7 197 M 240 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ZongTai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Ling Weng Chairman & General Manager
Hui Wen Ko Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Yan Tso Chen Independent Director
Yung Jen Tsao Independent Director
Ming Hai Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-27.06%240
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.95%34 589
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.49%29 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.12%28 569
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.33%26 791
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.07%25 051