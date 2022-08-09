ZongTai Real Estate Development : Announcement area is change on behalf of Zongtai of the acquisition of the right-to-use assets from related party

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2022/03/15 3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported: The building(1F.2F) is location on Xin Xin ping section 362, Beitun District, Taichung City which rent from Zongtai Construction Co.,Ltd. is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of the company. (Begin from getting the building use permit for five years.) Unit amount:1,827.1 square meters, equivalent to 552.7 ping Unit price(NT$ thousand):Total 5 years. 750(VAT) for first to third year (per month). 773(VAT) for fourth to fifth(per month). Total transaction price(NT$ thousand):41,750 4.Reason for change and its main content: Due to operation using, add rent area 107.81 ping. After charge area and price are: Unit amount:2,183.5 square meters, equivalent to 660.51 ping Unit price(NT$ thousand):Total 5 years. 897(VAT) for first to third year (per month). 924(VAT) for fourth to fifth(per month). Total transaction price(NT$ thousand):49,933 5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change: No significant influence. 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.