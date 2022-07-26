Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ZongTai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3056   TW0003056008

ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(3056)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
28.50 TWD   +1.60%
07/19ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Annoucement of the payment reminder for year 2022 cash capital increase
PU
06/08ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Clarification of column B4 of Commercial Times reporting on 2022/06/09.
PU
06/08ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the Company's 2022 decision for the reference date of cash capital increase and share subscription, and other related matters
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZongTai Real Estate Development : Announcement of the fully paid-in payments and record date of the Company's 2022 cash capital increase

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Zongtai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/26 Time of announcement 18:20:58
Subject 
 Announcement of the fully paid-in payments and
record date of the Company's 2022 cash capital increase
Date of events 2022/07/26 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/26
2.Company name:Zongtai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head offic
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company issues new shares 31,000,000 shares, in 2022 cash capital
increase with subscription price per share NT$23.5. The total amount of
pain-in capital, NT$ 728,500,000, has been collected in full.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)July 26, 2022 is set as the record date of cash capital increase.
(2)The certificates of payment for shares are proposed to be
   listed on the TWSE on July 29, 2022.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ZongTai Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
07/19ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Annoucement of the payment reminder for year 2022 cash c..
PU
06/08ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Clarification of column B4 of Commercial Times reporting..
PU
06/08ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the Company's 2022 decision for the refe..
PU
06/08ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's board of..
PU
06/08ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shar..
PU
05/10ZongTai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
03/16ZongTai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
03/15ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Announcement on behalf of Zongtai of the acquisition of ..
PU
03/15ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Board of Directors approved issuance of new shares throu..
PU
03/15ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Board of Directors approved donation to Yun-Fu Education..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 647 M - -
Net income 2021 635 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 592 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,69%
Capitalization 6 917 M 231 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ZongTai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Ling Weng Chairman & General Manager
Hui Wen Ko Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Yan Tso Chen Independent Director
Yung Jen Tsao Independent Director
Ming Hai Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZONGTAI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-29.89%231
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.28%33 779
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.18.91%30 606
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.91%30 070
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.01%28 547
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.92%25 716