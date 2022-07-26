ZongTai Real Estate Development : Announcement of the fully paid-in payments and record date of the Company's 2022 cash capital increase

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/26 2.Company name:Zongtai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head offic 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company issues new shares 31,000,000 shares, in 2022 cash capital increase with subscription price per share NT$23.5. The total amount of pain-in capital, NT$ 728,500,000, has been collected in full. 6.Countermeasures: (1)July 26, 2022 is set as the record date of cash capital increase. (2)The certificates of payment for shares are proposed to be listed on the TWSE on July 29, 2022. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.