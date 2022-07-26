ZongTai Real Estate Development : Announcement of the fully paid-in payments and record date of the Company's 2022 cash capital increase
07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Provided by: Zongtai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/26
Time of announcement
18:20:58
Subject
Announcement of the fully paid-in payments and
record date of the Company's 2022 cash capital increase
Date of events
2022/07/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/26
2.Company name:Zongtai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head offic
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company issues new shares 31,000,000 shares, in 2022 cash capital
increase with subscription price per share NT$23.5. The total amount of
pain-in capital, NT$ 728,500,000, has been collected in full.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)July 26, 2022 is set as the record date of cash capital increase.
(2)The certificates of payment for shares are proposed to be
listed on the TWSE on July 29, 2022.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
ZongTai Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.