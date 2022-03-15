Log in
ZongTai Real Estate Development : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

03/15/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Zongtai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 18:51:12
Subject 
 Board of Directors approved the convening of
the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/15
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/08
3.Shareholders meeting location:No. 345, Chongde 5th Rd., Beitun Dist.,
Taichung City (NEW　PALACE)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1).Business Report of 2021
(2).Audit Committee's Review Report
(3).To report 2021 employees' profit sharing and Directors' compensation
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1).Business Report and Financial Statements for 2021
(2).Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1).Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
(2).Amendment to Procedure of Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
(3).Amendment to Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/10
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/08
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
For any shareholder intending to excise the voting power by way of
electronic transmission during the excise period from May 7, 2022 to
June 5, 2022. Please login https://www.stockvote.com.tw, the website of
Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation, for operation manual.

Disclaimer

ZongTai Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 11:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
