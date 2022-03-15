ZongTai Real Estate Development : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/15 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/08 3.Shareholders meeting location:No. 345, Chongde 5th Rd., Beitun Dist., Taichung City (NEW PALACE) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1).Business Report of 2021 (2).Audit Committee's Review Report (3).To report 2021 employees' profit sharing and Directors' compensation 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1).Business Report and Financial Statements for 2021 (2).Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1).Amendment to Articles of Incorporation (2).Amendment to Procedure of Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (3).Amendment to Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/10 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/08 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: For any shareholder intending to excise the voting power by way of electronic transmission during the excise period from May 7, 2022 to June 5, 2022. Please login https://www.stockvote.com.tw, the website of Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation, for operation manual.