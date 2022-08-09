ZongTai Real Estate Development : Board of Directors passed the 2022 Q2 Financial Statements.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/08/09 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/09 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,102,110 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):447,083 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):309,061 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):321,775 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):284,287 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):284,287 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.34 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):21,890,932 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):16,960,993 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):4,929,939 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.