Zonte Metals Inc. is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration company primarily focused on gold and copper. The Company's projects include Wings Point Gold Property, McConnell's Jest Project (MJ project) and Cross Hills Project (Cross Hills). The Cross Hills Project is located on the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador, approximately 20 kilometers (km) from the town of Terrenceville and is comprised of approximately 605 claims covering approximately 15,125 hectares. The McConnell’s Jest Project is located in the Yukon Territory about 65 km northeast of the town of Mayo and is comprised of approximately 172 contiguous quartz claims. It holds a 100% interest in the Wings Point Project located on the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador, about 30 km north of Gander and at the northern end of the central Newfoundland gold belt. In Colombia, the Company also has a 25% carried interest in Project X where historical drilling intersected significant gold mineralization.

Sector Diversified Mining