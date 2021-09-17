Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ZOO Digital Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZOO   GB00B1FQDL10

ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC

(ZOO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZOO Digital : Join Team ZOO for Languages & the Media 2021

09/17/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Next week, ZOO will be joining a host of language and localization specialists at the Languages & the Media 2021 conference. Global industry experts will come together, virtually, to collaborate on the biggest trends and challenges facing the world of language and the media.

The conference and exhibition, which will take place as a five-day virtual event on September 20 - 24, will once again bring together leading academic experts and key industry stakeholders for a packed program that will focus on the latest trends and technologies in the world of media localization and access services.

The online event will provide participants with an interactive experience and include a vibrant program made of plenaries, panels, presentation sessions, workshops, a community platform for engagement and networking, as well as a virtual exhibition space where exhibitors and sponsors can showcase what new solutions and technologies are driving the industry forward in a variety of interactive ways.

Team ZOO Highlights

Challenges of Building a Multi-Vendor Media Localization Management Platform
Tuesday, September 21 | 17:00 - 18:30 CEST

Mazin Al-Jumaili, ZOO Digital, UK

Dubbing Roundtable
Wednesday, September 22 | 17:00 - 18:30 CEST

Chairperson:

Jorge Díaz-Cintas, University College London, UK

Speakers:

Belén Agulló García, Nimdzi, Spain

Cristina Flores, Netflix, USA

Lori Green, Netflix, USA

Ay Ling Schacht, ZOO Digital, UK

Greg Taieb, Deluxe, UK

With the event moving online this year, Languages & the Media 2021 organizers announced: 'We strive to provide all participants with a great experience, featuring a vibrant program of plenaries, panels, workshops, presentations with live Q&As, a community platform for engagement and networking as well as a virtual exhibition space for exhibitors to showcase the solutions and technologies that are driving the industry forward. We are excited about the opportunities offered by the virtual setting and look forward to welcoming our community online in September.'

Languages and the Media is the perfect place to get up to speed with the state of play in globalization.

ZOO VP Talent Management and Business Development EMEA, Mazin Al-Jumaili, added: 'Languages and the Media is the perfect place to get up to speed with the state of play in globalization. With so much of the industry consolidating while others are disrupting, it's an ever-changing landscape. While this year we'll be coming together virtually, the conference is always a fantastic chance to break down language barriers in audiovisual content and discover how we can better help to educate, inform and entertain the world.'

For more information and to join Team ZOO next week, visit www.languages-media.com.

Disclaimer

ZOO Digital Group plc published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 13:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
09:52aZOO DIGITAL : Join Team ZOO for Languages & the Media 2021
PU
09/14ZOO DIGITAL : hires Abeer Shabo as Dubbing Director
PU
08/23Zoo Digital Group plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Half Year Ending 30 S..
CI
08/02ZOO DIGITAL : In conversation with Ewa Zawadzka of ZOO Digital
PU
07/13FTSE 100 Closed Slightly Lower, With UK Banks Reversing Early Optimism
DJ
07/13Sterling Investors Torn Between Optimism And Virus Concerns
DJ
07/13U.K. Bank Shares Rise After Removal of Dividend Curbs
DJ
07/13ZOO DIGITAL : Earnings Flash (ZOO.L) ZOO DIGITAL GROUP Posts FY21 Revenue $39.5M
MT
07/13ZOO Digital Group plc Announces Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended ..
CI
07/13ZOO Digital Group plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 36,3 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
Net income 2022 3,99 M 5,50 M 5,50 M
Net cash 2022 3,26 M 4,50 M 4,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 102 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ZOO Digital Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 124,50 GBX
Average target price 169,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Antony Green Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Phillip Robert Blundell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gillian Wilmot Chairman
Chris Reilly Vice President-Technical Services
Gareth Simpson Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC99.20%141
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.23%2 293 695
SEA LIMITED72.27%189 339
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC72.71%101 643
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.52%82 667
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE51.67%77 996