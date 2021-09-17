ZOO Digital : Join Team ZOO for Languages & the Media 2021

Next week, ZOO will be joining a host of language and localization specialists at the Languages & the Media 2021 conference. Global industry experts will come together, virtually, to collaborate on the biggest trends and challenges facing the world of language and the media.

The conference and exhibition, which will take place as a five-day virtual event on September 20 - 24, will once again bring together leading academic experts and key industry stakeholders for a packed program that will focus on the latest trends and technologies in the world of media localization and access services.

The online event will provide participants with an interactive experience and include a vibrant program made of plenaries, panels, presentation sessions, workshops, a community platform for engagement and networking, as well as a virtual exhibition space where exhibitors and sponsors can showcase what new solutions and technologies are driving the industry forward in a variety of interactive ways.

Challenges of Building a Multi-Vendor Media Localization Management Platform

Tuesday, September 21 | 17:00 - 18:30 CEST

Mazin Al-Jumaili, ZOO Digital, UK

Dubbing Roundtable

Wednesday, September 22 | 17:00 - 18:30 CEST

Chairperson:

Jorge Díaz-Cintas, University College London, UK

Speakers:

Belén Agulló García, Nimdzi, Spain

Cristina Flores, Netflix, USA

Lori Green, Netflix, USA

Ay Ling Schacht, ZOO Digital, UK

Greg Taieb, Deluxe, UK

With the event moving online this year, Languages & the Media 2021 organizers announced: 'We strive to provide all participants with a great experience, featuring a vibrant program of plenaries, panels, workshops, presentations with live Q&As, a community platform for engagement and networking as well as a virtual exhibition space for exhibitors to showcase the solutions and technologies that are driving the industry forward. We are excited about the opportunities offered by the virtual setting and look forward to welcoming our community online in September.'

Languages and the Media is the perfect place to get up to speed with the state of play in globalization.

ZOO VP Talent Management and Business Development EMEA, Mazin Al-Jumaili, added: 'Languages and the Media is the perfect place to get up to speed with the state of play in globalization. With so much of the industry consolidating while others are disrupting, it's an ever-changing landscape. While this year we'll be coming together virtually, the conference is always a fantastic chance to break down language barriers in audiovisual content and discover how we can better help to educate, inform and entertain the world.'

For more information and to join Team ZOO next week, visit www.languages-media.com.