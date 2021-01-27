ZOO Digital : hires Andreas Kaj as dubbing territory manager for Nordic region

ZOO Digital has announced the appointment of Andreas Kaj in a new role for the company - dubbing territory manager for the Nordics. In his new role, Andreas will be responsible for delivering high-quality dubbed projects to ZOO's global clients from his territories, which include Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

This will involve working with local talent to build a high-quality pool of directors, voice actors, translators and adapters, and independent studios to enhance ZOO's dubbing capabilities and capacity in the Nordics. Working from his native Denmark, Andreas will also grow a larger territory management team for the region by recruiting dedicated territory managers in Sweden, Norway and Finland.

With a track record that includes over 12 years as international senior production manager at SDI Media, Kaj brings a wealth of experience to the position of territory manager. In his previous role, he was responsible for managing the dubbing of Warner Bros. feature films and trailers for the Nordics, Benelux and Polish territories. He also led the team that localized TV and short form content for The LEGO Group in over 30 languages and worked with Disney Interactive to localize games such as Disney Infinity for the Nordic market.

'Joining ZOO has given me the opportunity to look at the dubbing business from a whole new perspective,' said Kaj.

'Thanks to cloud dubbing, we will be able to deliver projects faster by removing many of the traditional bottlenecks that impact turnaround times. I'll also be able to provide new opportunities to the next generation of directors and actors that want to join the industry.

It's a time of change for ZOO, for dubbing and for the entertainment industry as a whole, and I'm excited to be on board.'

This latest appointment underscores the continuation of rapid growth plans for ZOO's dubbing services and follows the recent announcementof Mariusz Jaworowski as creative director for Central and Eastern European (CEE) dubbing.

Following significant success in Latin America, ZOO is now focussed on replicating this in Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia. Thanks to ZOO's cloud dubbing technology, we are able to work with more talent and dubbing studios in more locations, opening up the industry to the next generation and providing opportunities to those actors, directors and adaptors not located in traditional dubbing hubs.

ZOO's cloud dubbing service also supports remote recording, and this has enabled ZOO to continue to offer dubbing services throughout the global pandemic.

'We're pleased to welcome Andreas to the ZOO family,' said Mazin Al-Jumaili, Director of Business Development for Europe, ZOO Digital.

'As the newest addition to our expanding international team, he brings a wealth of audio and dubbing experience specific to the Nordic region. Andreas' appointment is the next piece in the puzzle for our rapid expansion plan for ZOO dubbing services.'