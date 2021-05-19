ZOO Digital : appoints Ewa Zawadzka as Head of Dubbing, EMEA

ZOO is pleased to announce the appointment of Ewa Zawadzka as head of dubbing, EMEA.

With over 10 years in dubbing and localization, Ewa brings a wealth of experience to ZOO. Her previous roles include dubbing management positions at both BTI Studios and Iyuno-SDI Group, most recently in the role of global client director. Having gained both a master's degree in audiovisual translation and qualifications in project management, she combines the localization and operational expertise required for dubbing management at the highest level.

As head of dubbing, EMEA, Ewa will use her extensive experience to enhance ZOO's dubbing capabilities in the key territories of Europe and the Middle East. She will lead the expanding dubbing operations team based out of our London facility, and work closely with the newly-established team of territory managers across Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. She will be responsible for the delivery of high-quality dubbing services as required by ZOO's client base of major studios and streaming services.

'I'm delighted to join the dubbing department at such an exciting time for ZOO and the media localization industry in general' said Ewa.

'ZOO's creative vision and highly talented team are just a few of many reasons why it's a very special company to work at and for our clients to work with. Over the coming months I want to help the company go to the next level with dubbing services in EMEA and I look forward to being part of this journey.'

'We're extremely pleased to have Ewa join the team in Europe.' commented Raúl Aldana, VP, dubbing. 'She offers the perfect combination of creative expertise and production experience, and will be able to deliver both the high-quality service and dubbed content that our clients need.'

Mariusz Jaworowski , territory manager for Central and Eastern Europe; territory manager for Central and Eastern Europe; Andreas Kaj , territory manager for Nordics; Teresa Alonso , territory manager for Spain and Portugal; and the promotion of ZOO creative director, Mapi Lucchesi, to territory manager for Italy. Further territory manager appointments in EMEA, APAC and the Americas are expected in the coming months.

Ewa's appointment continues ZOO's ongoing commitment to enhance our global dubbing operations and infrastructure. Earlier this year, we announced the appointment of