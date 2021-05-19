Log in
    ZOO   GB00B1FQDL10

ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC

(ZOO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/19 08:09:28 am
123.77 GBX   -1.38%
ZOO DIGITAL  : launches post to platform service
PU
ZOO DIGITAL  : appoints Ewa Zawadzka as Head of Dubbing, EMEA
PU
CUSTOMER STORY : Cleo & Cuquin | Bringing animated adventures to Italy
PU
ZOO Digital : launches post to platform service

05/19/2021 | 08:12am EDT
At ZOO, we have a commitment to addressing our customer's needs and minimizing their challenges. The launch of our new post to platform service does just that. It helps make life easier for leading streaming services and the licensed content partners that need to deliver movies and TV shows to their platforms.

Our post to platformservice provides the end-to-end technical and management services needed to fulfill content packages to all major streaming services in all territories. Our teams create or conform all of the components required for the delivery package, including subtitles, metadata and graphics, accurately and compliant to each platform's own unique specifications. This service is available 24/7 from our facilities in Los Angeles, Dubai and London.

'With our post to platform service, we're looking to make life easier for both the streaming platform and their licensed content partners'

- Gordon Doran, President, ZOO Digital

'For the streaming service, we're removing the challenge and time-drain of managing all of their partners, dealing with queries and handling deliveries. And for the content partners, we're the experienced, safe pair of hands to support them through the process of delivering their valuable content into the platform. Our dedicated project management and media services teams will work closely with them throughout the process to ensure an accurate, on-time delivery is achieved'

As a Netflix Preferred Fulfillment Partner (NPFP) since 2016, we have continually met the required high standards of those on the NPFP roster, delivering significant volumes, on-time and to Netflix specifications, with minimal instances of redelivery. This demonstrates our capabilities as a trusted partner to deliver licensed content to the world's best streaming services.

Disclaimer

ZOO Digital Group plc published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 12:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
