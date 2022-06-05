Log in
    6694   JP3411820008

ZOOM CORPORATION

(6694)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/05 11:53:47 pm EDT
1076.00 JPY   +4.87%
06/05ZOOM : Supplemental Material for Financial Results Briefing for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2022
PU
05/13Zoom Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
05/13Zoom Corporation Provides Consolidated Financial Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Zoom : Supplemental Material for Financial Results Briefing for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2022

06/05/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
FY2022/12 1Q

Supplemental Material for Financial Results Briefing

May 13, 2022

ZOOM CORPORATION

Note: Forward-looking statements included in this document have been prepared by the Company based on information currently available and based on certain assumptions considered reasonable. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary considerably because of various factors.

FY2022 1Q financial results highlights

Despite steady demand, sales and profits are down YoY due to reduced sales quantities resulting from the shortage of semiconductors

Net sales:

2,795 million yen ( -33 million yen YoY)

Operating profit:

-87 million yen (-433 million yen YoY)

Ordinary profit :

-57 million yen (-388 million yen YoY)

  • Sales quantities decreased considerably due to a product supply shortage resulting from difficulty in procuring semiconductors.
  • While sales decreased only slightly due to the consolidation of six months' profit and loss (for October 2021 - March 2022) from HookUp as a result of a change in the ending date of that company's fiscal year, operating profit and ordinary profit both decreased considerably YoY due to consolidation of six months' SG&A expenses and other expenses from HookUp as well. (* Hookup profit / loss is not consolidated in the previous 1Q.)

■1Q Full year(Million yen)

Net Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

14,000

13,417

13,000

1,300

1,258

(Projected)

1,300

1,216

12,000

1,100

1,100

10,000

900

900

700

650

(Projected)

8,000

700

700

(Projected)

6,000

500

500

4,000

300

300

346

331

2,000

100

▲ 87

100

▲ 57

2,829

2,795

0

▲ 100

▲ 100

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

© 2022 ZOOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

1

Consolidated income statement for FY2022 1Q (summary)

(Million yen)

FY 2021/12

FY 2022/12

Change

Remarks

1Q results

1Q results

- Despite steady demand for Company products,

sales quantities decreased due to the global shortage of

Net sales

2,829

2,795

-33

semiconductors

consolidated HookUp's profit and loss for six month (from

- Because of the change in the accounting period,

October 2021 to March 2022), and the sales slightly

decreased

Gross profit

1,248

1,032

- While the share of North America, where gross profit

-216

margin is high, decreased, the share of sales of HookUp,

(Gross profit margin)

(44.1%)

(36.9%)

which has a relatively lower gross profit margin,

increased

Operating profit

346

-87

-433

- In addition to the above, consolidation of the income

statement of HookUp beginning in 2Q of the previous

(Operating profit margin)

(12.2%)

(-3.1%)

year resulted in a YoY increase in SG&A expenses

Ordinary profit

331

-57

-388

- Foreign exchange gains of 26 million yen were recorded

(Ordinary profit margin)

(11.7%)

(-2.0%)

due to the devalued yen

Quarterly net profit attributable to

201

-60

-261

owners of the parent

(7.1%)

(-2.2%)

(Quarterly net profit margin)

EBITDA

446

15

-430

EBITDA = Operating profit + * Depreciation

Depreciation

*

*

2

* Includes 47 million yen in amortization of goodwill (vs.

44 million yen in the previous year)

R&D expenses

99

102

264

230

-33

Foreign exchange gains/losses

-3

26

29

Average exchange rate (yen/USD)

105.8 yen

116.2 yen

+10.4 yen

© 2022 ZOOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

2

Components of FY2022 1Q net sales (graph)

Net sales by product category

net sales by region

  • The share of "Other" increased as six months' sales of HookUp were consolidated due to a change in the ending date of that company's fiscal year

HAR 24%

Others

12%

Central Europe *2

5

  • Japan's share increased as six months' sales of HookUp were consolidated due to a change in the ending date of that company's fiscal year

Others

Japan

44%

DMX/MTR

10%

MFX

Southern Europe *1

17%

37%

HVR PFR 9%

5% 8%

North America

29

Category

HAR: Handy Audio Recorders

DMX/MTR: Digital Mixers/Multi Track Recorders

MFX: Multi-Effects

PFR: Professional Field Recorders

HVR: Handy Video Recorders

Others: Brands offered by Mogar, brands offered by HookUp and others

*1.Southern Europe includes Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal

*2.Central Europe includes Germany, the UK, the three Benelux states, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the three Baltic states, and other countries

© 2022 ZOOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

3

FY2022 1Q net sales by product category

With the exceptions of some categories, sales decreased due to a product supply shortage resulting from difficulty in procuring semiconductors

(Million yen)

FY 2021/12

FY 2022/12

Change

Main factors behind changes in net sales

1Q results

1Q results

(share)

(share)

Handy Audio Recorders

1,203

678

- Reduced shipments due to inventory adjustments by dealers in Central

-525

Europe and China

(HAR)

(43%)

(24%)

- Supplies of some products are short due to difficulty in procuring

semiconductors

Digital Mixers/Multi Track Recorders

540

285

-255

- Product supplies are short due to difficulty in procuring semiconductors,

(DMX/MTR)

(19%)

(10%)

mainly for the L-Series

Multi-Effects

288

246

-42

- Product supplies are short due to difficulty in procuring semiconductors,

(MFX)

(10%)

(9%)

mainly for the G1 Four-Series

Professional Field Recorders

179

232

53

- Effects of new products from the F2/F2-BT, F3, and F8n Pro

(PFR)

- Product supplies are short for some products due to difficulty in

(6%)

(8%)

procuring semiconductors

Handy Video Recorders

188

148

-40

- Down YoY as a rebound from rapid growth in demand for uses such as

(HVR)

web conferencing as working from home spread due to COVID-19 in the

(7%)

(5%)

same period last year

265

173

- In addition to product supply shortages for some products due to

Others

-92

difficulty in procuring semiconductors, sales decreased as a rebound from

the effects of new products from the AM7 and ZDM-1PMP in the same

(9%)

(6%)

period last year

Brands offered by Mogar

162

191

28

- Demand recovered in southern Europe due to progressive normalization

of economic activities after COVID-19

(6%)

(7%)

-

839

- HookUp's results are included in the consolidated income statement

Brands offered by HookUp

839

beginning with 2Q of the previous consolidated fiscal year

- Six months' sales were consolidated due to a change in the ending date

(-)

(31%)

of the fiscal year of HookUp

Total

2,829

2,795

-33

© 2022 ZOOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zoom Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
