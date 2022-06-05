Zoom : Supplemental Material for Financial Results Briefing for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2022
FY2022/12 1Q
Supplemental Material for Financial Results Briefing
May 13, 2022
ZOOM CORPORATION
Note: Forward-looking statements included in this document have been prepared by the Company based on information currently available and based on certain assumptions considered reasonable. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary considerably because of various factors.
FY2022 1Q financial results highlights
Despite steady demand, sales and profits are down YoY due to reduced sales quantities resulting from the shortage of semiconductors
Net sales:
2,795 million yen ( -33 million yen YoY)
Operating profit:
-87 million yen (-433 million yen YoY)
Ordinary profit :
-57 million yen (-388 million yen YoY)
Sales quantities decreased considerably due to a product supply shortage resulting from difficulty in procuring semiconductors.
While sales decreased only slightly due to the consolidation of six months' profit and loss (for October 2021 - March 2022) from HookUp as a result of a change in the ending date of that company's fiscal year, operating profit and ordinary profit both decreased considerably YoY due to consolidation of six months' SG&A expenses and other expenses from HookUp as well. (* Hookup profit / loss is not consolidated in the previous 1Q.)
■1Q ■ Full year (Million yen)
Net Sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
14,000
13,417
13,000
1,300
1,258
(Projected)
1,300
1,216
12,000
1,100
1,100
10,000
900
900
700
650
(Projected)
8,000
700
700
(Projected)
6,000
500
500
4,000
300
300
346
331
2,000
100
▲ 87
100
▲ 57
2,829
2,795
0
▲ 100
▲ 100
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
© 2022 ZOOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
1
Consolidated income statement for FY2022 1Q (summary)
(Million yen)
FY 2021/12
FY 2022/12
Change
Remarks
1Q results
1Q results
- Despite steady demand for Company products,
sales quantities decreased due to the global shortage of
Net sales
2,829
2,795
-33
semiconductors
consolidated HookUp's profit and loss for six month (from
- Because of the change in the accounting period,
October 2021 to March 2022), and the sales slightly
decreased
Gross profit
1,248
1,032
- While the share of North America, where gross profit
-216
margin is high, decreased, the share of sales of HookUp,
(Gross profit margin)
(44.1%)
(36.9%)
which has a relatively lower gross profit margin,
increased
Operating profit
346
-87
-433
- In addition to the above, consolidation of the income
statement of HookUp beginning in 2Q of the previous
(Operating profit margin)
(12.2%)
(-3.1%)
year resulted in a YoY increase in SG&A expenses
Ordinary profit
331
-57
-388
- Foreign exchange gains of 26 million yen were recorded
(Ordinary profit margin)
(11.7%)
(-2.0%)
due to the devalued yen
Quarterly net profit attributable to
201
-60
-261
owners of the parent
(7.1%)
(-2.2%)
(Quarterly net profit margin)
EBITDA
446
15
-430
EBITDA = Operating profit + * Depreciation
Depreciation
*
*
2
* Includes 47 million yen in amortization of goodwill (vs.
44 million yen in the previous year)
R&D expenses
99
102
264
230
-33
Foreign exchange gains/losses
-3
26
29
Average exchange rate (yen/USD)
105.8 yen
116.2 yen
+10.4 yen
© 2022 ZOOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
2
Components of FY2022 1Q net sales (graph)
Net sales by product category
The share of "Other" increased as six months' sales of HookUp were consolidated due to a change in the ending date of that company's fiscal year
Others
12%
Central Europe *2
5
％
Japan's share increased as six months' sales of HookUp were consolidated due to a change in the ending date of that company's fiscal year
Category
HAR: Handy Audio Recorders
DMX/MTR: Digital Mixers/Multi Track Recorders
MFX: Multi-Effects
PFR: Professional Field Recorders
HVR: Handy Video Recorders
Others: Brands offered by Mogar, brands offered by HookUp and others
*1.Southern Europe includes Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal
*2.Central Europe includes Germany, the UK, the three Benelux states, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the three Baltic states, and other countries
© 2022 ZOOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
3
FY2022 1Q net sales by product category
With the exceptions of some categories, sales decreased due to a product supply shortage resulting from difficulty in procuring semiconductors
(Million yen)
FY 2021/12
FY 2022/12
Change
Main factors behind changes in net sales
1Q results
1Q results
(share)
(share)
Handy Audio Recorders
1,203
678
- Reduced shipments due to inventory adjustments by dealers in Central
-525
Europe and China
(HAR)
(43%)
(24%)
- Supplies of some products are short due to difficulty in procuring
semiconductors
Digital Mixers/Multi Track Recorders
540
285
-255
- Product supplies are short due to difficulty in procuring semiconductors,
(DMX/MTR)
(19%)
(10%)
mainly for the L-Series
Multi-Effects
288
246
-42
- Product supplies are short due to difficulty in procuring semiconductors,
(MFX)
(10%)
(9%)
mainly for the G1 Four-Series
Professional Field Recorders
179
232
53
- Effects of new products from the F2/F2-BT, F3, and F8n Pro
(PFR)
- Product supplies are short for some products due to difficulty in
(6%)
(8%)
procuring semiconductors
Handy Video Recorders
188
148
-40
- Down YoY as a rebound from rapid growth in demand for uses such as
(HVR)
web conferencing as working from home spread due to COVID-19 in the
(7%)
(5%)
same period last year
265
173
- In addition to product supply shortages for some products due to
Others
-92
difficulty in procuring semiconductors, sales decreased as a rebound from
the effects of new products from the AM7 and ZDM-1PMP in the same
(9%)
(6%)
period last year
Brands offered by Mogar
162
191
28
- Demand recovered in southern Europe due to progressive normalization
of economic activities after COVID-19
(6%)
(7%)
-
839
- HookUp's results are included in the consolidated income statement
Brands offered by HookUp
839
beginning with 2Q of the previous consolidated fiscal year
- Six months' sales were consolidated due to a change in the ending date
(-)
(31%)
of the fiscal year of HookUp
Total
2,829
2,795
-33
© 2022 ZOOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
4
