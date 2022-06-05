Zoom : Supplemental Material for Financial Results Briefing for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2022

While sales decreased only slightly due to the consolidation of six months' profit and loss (for October 2021 - March 2022) from HookUp as a result of a change in the ending date of that company's fiscal year, operating profit and ordinary profit both decreased considerably YoY due to consolidation of six months' SG&A expenses and other expenses from HookUp as well. (* Hookup profit / loss is not consolidated in the previous 1Q.)