Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

A Comprehensive Solution: Fundation Transforms Its Phone and Video Communications During COVID-19 with Zoom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:30pm EDT
A Comprehensive Solution: Fundation Transforms Its Phone and Video Communications During COVID-19 with Zoom
John Montgomery

October 26, 20203 min read

Fundation is empowering the nation's leading banks and other institutions to modernize how they deliver credit solutions and create an exceptional borrowing experience for small-business owners while making better credit risk and fraud risk decisions.

In our latest case study, Ryan McMahon, Fundation's Director of New Partnership Operations & Account Management, and Barry Feierstein, Fundation's Chief Operating Officer, described how the organization leveraged Zoom to create a communications infrastructure that met the needs of the business, its employees, and its customers, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The need for phone + video

Feierstein said, 'The challenge was that the product we had didn't do what was advertised. The user interface was really cumbersome. It also didn't have any of the integrated chat/contact and calendering features we wanted, and the user experience wasn't up to par.'

A solution to fit all needs

'We didn't have a lot of exposure to Zoom, but when I saw the product, I thought it was 'Apple-like' - I didn't need an owner's manual to use it, I didn't have to go to the help section, I just figured it out because it's really intuitive,' Feierstein said. 'And the fact that Zoom integrated with Five9, which we use in our call center, was a huge part of our decision.'

'We also quickly saw that Zoom's teams were much more lockstep in terms of how we operate, how we view the world, and how we need to react to things,' McMahon added. 'It was sort of an intangible need we had, but we soon figured out Zoom could meet it.'

Seamless communication during uncertain times

'If we hadn't had Zoom in place before we all started working from home, I don't think we would have been as successful in running our business during this pandemic,' Feirerstein said. 'With Zoom our employees could communicate using audio, chat, or video to fit their needs. And with video, I could see how people were doing, how they were feeling, whether or not they were engaged in the conversation. I haven't seen some coworkers in-person in months, but I feel like I see them every day with Zoom. I also love the Presence feature and the chat feature - it makes it easy to know when someone is available while the chat feature makes it simple to communicate while someone is in a meeting or on a phone call.'

Read the full case study on how Fundation leverages Zoom's unified communications platform for all its communication needs.

Don't forget to share this post

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 18:29:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
02:42pWall St tumbles on soaring virus cases, worries about U.S. stimulus
RE
02:30pA COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION : Fundation Transforms Its Phone and Video Communicatio..
PU
12:58pWall St tumbles as virus cases soar, stimulus hopes fade
RE
09:01aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Launches End-to-End Encryption for Free and Paid Use..
AQ
09:01aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Launches End-to-End Encryption for Free and Paid Use..
AQ
09:01aZoom Launches End-to-End Encryption for Free and Paid Users Globally
GL
10/22Cisco's Webex participants near 600 mln as pandemic flares again
RE
10/21Tech Down As Investors Sell Out Of Slack, "Stay-At-Home" Plays -- Tech Roundu..
DJ
10/21ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Yamaha YVC-330 Speakerphone Certified by Zoom; The I..
AQ
10/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 404 M - -
Net income 2021 483 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 313x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2021 60,0x
EV / Sales 2022 45,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 427
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 460,83 $
Last Close Price 511,52 $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target -9,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.651.79%145 487
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.11%1 635 310
SEA LIMITED305.17%79 482
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC73.25%51 956
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE1.09%45 717
SPLUNK INC.44.56%34 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group