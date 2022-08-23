Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-23 pm EDT
81.32 USD   -16.54%
05:20pUS Stocks Close Mixed After Slump in New-Home Sales
MT
05:20pCommunications Services Down as Zoom Slides -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:32pUS Stocks Close Mostly Lower Amid Weak Economic Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Down as Zoom Slides -- Communications Services Roundup

08/23/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Communications services companies fell after weak earnings from one pandemic darling.

Zoom Video Communications tumbled after the videoconferencing concern cut its revenue projection for the year, as the stronger dollar weighed on quarterly sales.

Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped six animated projects, including the series "Batman: Caped Crusader," from its coming lineup on HBO Max as part of an overhaul of its streaming operations.

Wireless carriers are using the excess capacity on next-generation networks to provide the kind of Internet service traditionally offered by broadband and cable companies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Twitter's former head of security filed a whistleblower complaint against the social media company.

Amazon and DirecTV signed a multiyear deal that will air Prime Video's Thursday Night Football lineup at more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges and other venues nationwide.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1719ET

Analyst Recommendations on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 400 M - -
Net income 2023 245 M - -
Net cash 2023 5 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 92,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 29 074 M 29 074 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,29x
EV / Sales 2024 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 7 155
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 97,44 $
Average target price 111,94 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Tomb President
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Head-Global Customer Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-47.02%29 074
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.92%2 071 429
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.21%65 891
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.49%54 779
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.53%52 991
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.78%50 639