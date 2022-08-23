Communications Services Down as Zoom Slides -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell after weak earnings from one pandemic darling.

Zoom Video Communications tumbled after the videoconferencing concern cut its revenue projection for the year, as the stronger dollar weighed on quarterly sales.

Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped six animated projects, including the series "Batman: Caped Crusader," from its coming lineup on HBO Max as part of an overhaul of its streaming operations.

Wireless carriers are using the excess capacity on next-generation networks to provide the kind of Internet service traditionally offered by broadband and cable companies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Twitter's former head of security filed a whistleblower complaint against the social media company.

Amazon and DirecTV signed a multiyear deal that will air Prime Video's Thursday Night Football lineup at more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges and other venues nationwide.

