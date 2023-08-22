Communications services companies fell amid mixed earnings reports.
Shares of Zoom Video Communications initially rallied after the videoconferencing concern posted second-quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street targets, before slipping into the red.
Momentum has turned against Zoom's stock, which saw a remarkable run-up during the pandemic as the company became a household name before it had figured out a consistently profitable strategy.
