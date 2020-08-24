Log in
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Communications Services Shares Rise -- Communications Services Roundup

08/24/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Communications-services companies rose.

Chinese-owned TikTok sued the U.S. government in federal court Monday, saying that it protects its users' data and challenging President Trump's executive order that would effectively ban the video-sharing app if it doesn't find an American buyer for its U.S. operations.

Users of videoconferencing app Zoom reported problems with the service Monday morning, just as many students in the U.S. returned to school for virtual classes dependent on the technology.

Zoom Video Communications said on its website that it identified and resolved an issue that prevented users from starting and joining meetings and webinars. The company said users also were unable to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, or manage their service on its website. The outage lasted for several hours Monday.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 812 M - -
Net income 2021 255 M - -
Net cash 2021 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 330x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 81 720 M 81 720 M -
EV / Sales 2021 44,5x
EV / Sales 2022 35,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 854
Free-Float 57,1%
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 223,59 $
Last Close Price 289,68 $
Spread / Highest target 3,56%
Spread / Average Target -22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.325.75%81 720
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.08%1 612 061
SEA LIMITED266.53%71 902
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC38.47%41 321
SYNOPSYS INC.53.09%32 340
SPLUNK INC.35.11%32 147
