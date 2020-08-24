Communications Services Shares Rise -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose.

Chinese-owned TikTok sued the U.S. government in federal court Monday, saying that it protects its users' data and challenging President Trump's executive order that would effectively ban the video-sharing app if it doesn't find an American buyer for its U.S. operations.

Users of videoconferencing app Zoom reported problems with the service Monday morning, just as many students in the U.S. returned to school for virtual classes dependent on the technology.

Zoom Video Communications said on its website that it identified and resolved an issue that prevented users from starting and joining meetings and webinars. The company said users also were unable to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, or manage their service on its website. The outage lasted for several hours Monday.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com