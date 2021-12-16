Log in
Demand Generation Made Easy: Zoom Launches the Zoom Partner Demand Center

12/16/2021 | 01:29pm EST
Demand Generation Made Easy: Zoom Launches the Zoom Partner Demand Center
Joan Morales

December 16, 20212 min read

As we continue to invest in the expansion of Zoom's diverse partner network, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our first-ever Zoom Partner Demand Center: a turnkey platform offering a variety of strategies to help you go to market with Zoom.

Powered by StructuredWeb, the Partner Demand Center will provide members of the Zoom partner community with a leading marketing automation platform to expand their Zoom marketing practice. From co-branding and customization to digital marketing and campaign execution - the Partner Demand Center is a launchpad for building awareness, generating demand, and growing your brand as a Zoom partner.

Advanced marketing capabilities

This flexible solution allows partners to execute customized, multi-touch campaigns directly from the platform. Users can also download the content and assets they need to execute campaigns through their own systems.

The Partner Demand Center offers a wide array of robust functionalities, including:

  • Email campaigns
  • Web content syndication
  • Social media marketing
  • Events marketing, including webinar syndication
  • Video marketing
  • Digital ads and banners
  • Co-branding

Campaign localization is also offered in 50+ languages through an integration with Google Translate, allowing partners to translate email campaigns with the click of a button. There are also analytics and reporting capabilities for those hoping to gain insights into lead tracking and campaign success metrics.

The Zoom Partner Demand Center strives to provide our partners with the tools they need to be successful, including resources designed to help users upskill their existing team. These resources include online marketing support, training, and access to our partner marketing concierge service for help with every step of the marketing journey.

Grow with Zoom

At Zoom, we support our diverse partner network with advanced capabilities that enable better ways of doing business. Whether you're hoping to run a robust email campaign, or are trying to generate general awareness through social media, elevate your marketing efforts with the Zoom Partner Demand Center.


Ready to jump-start your demand and grow your Zoom business in just a few clicks? You can get started with the Zoom Partner Portal today. If you are not yet a Zoom Partner but are interested in learning more, visit our partner webpage.

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 18:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
