Gadgets Galore: Our Holiday Gift Guide

Gerard Bao December 1, 20215 min read

As the holiday season rapidly approaches, it is once again time to start the search for gifts that will bring smiles to the faces of your friends and loved ones! To help you take your gift-giving game to the next level, here's a list of some cool gadgets and solutions for the remote workers, learners, and educators in your life.

Creating an atmosphere for dynamic and effective presentations at the home office is no easy feat. Help the production aficionado in your life create an at-home presentation studio with these solutions!

Take your eye contact digital with PlexiCam®, an innovative product that positions your webcam anywhere on your screen. PlexiCam® is designed to be see-through, allowing presenters to look directly at the content or people on their screen while maintaining eye contact with their webcam, recreating that teleprompter feel at home.

Help your brother bring production-style lighting to his videos and brighten your workspace with the Lume Cube Edge. Doubling as both a video call light and a task light, the Edge clamps to the edge of your desk and is fully adjustable, enabling you to customize the light level and position of the light for video calls and enhanced illumination.

Consider helping your sister upgrade to a more professional sound on your presentations with your computer using Blue's best-selling family of Yeti USB microphones. With Blue VO!CE software, you can craft the broadcast vocal sound and entertain your stream audience with enhanced effects, voice modulation, and HD audio samples. Four different pickup patterns offer flexibility so you can help optimize sound pickup in a variety of work setups.

If you have a technology-loving remote worker in your life, wires and devices are probably cluttering their desks. Help bring some organization to their chaos and tame the mess with these devices.

Replace unneeded chargers, power cords, and adapters with the Logi Dock, which can work as a powerful speakerphone and also provide connections for up to five USB peripherals and two monitors. The Logi Dock works with a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks, and even provides up to 100W of power to charge laptops and other devices, providing a streamlined docking solution for the techie in your life.

Remote workers know that there's nothing like a little music to help them get through the day, and the Poly Sync 20 speakerphone solution takes this idea to heart. The Poly Sync 20 offers a portable, integrated speaker system with powerful bass and stereophonic audio for great sounding music along with noise-cancelling microphones and 20 hours of battery life, giving you a multi-purpose device that gives you more space on your desktop.

There are so many options for microphones, cameras, and displays, and it can be overwhelming to know which ones to choose. These flexible devices can help equip the remote worker in your life with modern meeting technology.

Portal + can help you enjoy a dynamic meeting experience. This device can turn most home spaces into a more professional-feeling meeting space with a tilt-adjustable 14-inch HD display, high-quality audio, and a Smart Camera to capture the action. And access to a number of third-party apps can help you enjoy games, music, news, and more when not in a meeting.

can help you enjoy a dynamic meeting experience. This device can turn most home spaces into a more professional-feeling meeting space with a tilt-adjustable 14-inch HD display, high-quality audio, and a Smart Camera to capture the action. And access to a number of third-party apps can help you enjoy games, music, news, and more when not in a meeting. Portal Go gives the remote worker in your life the flexibility that modern work demands with in an all-in-one dedicated portable calling device with solid battery life - plus it's great for calls with friends and family, too! With a 10-inch display, Smart Camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action, and high-fidelity microphone, the Portal Go can help free up a laptop during video meetings or take calls from different parts of your home.

The Fire TV Cube (2nd generation) offers a range of capabilities, including hands-free control of the Fire TV experience via Alexa voice commands and access to popular streaming services like Prime Video and Netflix. Fire TV Cube users can also join Zoom video calls with a USB camera add-on and a Micro USB to USB adapter, giving you the flexibility to use the Fire TV Cube for both entertainment and work.

A comfortable and ergonomic setup is a crucial part of a home office setup - it could help prevent injuries, improve efficiency, and create an environment that fosters creativity and productivity. Here are some desk and chair solutions to help keep your loved ones comfortable and healthy!

Comfort is king for those who spend most of their day at their desks, and the Steelcase Leap V2 offers it. The Leap V2's four-way adjustable armrests can help workers of all sizes find a good fit, while a contoured seat and backrest offer lumbar support.

What home office setup is complete without a trusty coffee mug? The Ember Mug 2 is the work-from-home companion that helps keep your hot beverages at the perfect temperature. With a smart LED light that indicates when a drink has reached the desired temperature and the ability to create custom presets according to your preferences, the Ember Mug 2 can help keep you warm and ready to work no matter the season.

