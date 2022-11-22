LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Oil prices recover; FTSE 100 called higher

(Alliance News) - London's FTSE 100 is set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by a resurgent Brent oil price and shaking off more negative Covid-19-related developments in China.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open 16.0 points, 0.2%, higher at 7,392.85 on Tuesday. The FTSE 100 index closed down 8.67 points, or 0.1% at 7,376.85 on Monday.

The pound was quoted at USD1.1848 early Tuesday in London, up from USD1.1794 at the equities close on Monday. The euro stood at USD1.0256, up from USD1.0236. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at JPY141.82, down from JPY141.96.

Brent oil spiked to USD87.60 a barrel early Tuesday, surging from USD83.07 at the London equities close on Monday.

Saudi Arabia on Monday denied a report that oil producers were discussing a production increase for their next meeting, saying a cut approved last month would stay in place until the end of 2023.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Monday that Saudi Arabia, which co-leads the OPEC+ cartel along with Russia, and other members were considering an "increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day".

But the official Saudi Press Agency said on Monday night that energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman "categorically denies" the report.

"It is well known, and no secret, that OPEC+ does not discuss any decisions ahead of its meetings," SPA quoted Prince Abdulaziz as saying.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson commented: "As we look ahead to today's European open the sharp recovery in oil prices from their lows yesterday looks set to translate into a slightly firmer open, with the main focus set to be on the latest set of UK public finances numbers while the OECD is set to publish its latest set of economic outlooks."

In Asia on Tuesday, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.6%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney also added 0.6%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite traded flat, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 1.6%.

China's capital Beijing posted a record number of new Covid cases on Tuesday, with the city hunkering down under a tightening chokehold of restrictions that have sent schools online, closed many restaurants, and forced employees to work from home.

More than 28,000 new infections were reported nationwide – nearing the record high since the pandemic began – with Guangdong province and the city of Chongqing logging over 16,000 and 6,300 cases respectively, health authorities said.

New cases in Beijing have also jumped in recent days, more than doubling from 621 on Sunday to Tuesday's 1,438 – a pandemic record for the city.

In New York on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.1%, the S&P 500 fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.1%.

Zoom shares slid 6.7% in after-hours trade. Zoom reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profit as the video conferencing platform saw costs soar.

In the three months ended October 31, Zoom reported net income of USD48.4 million, down significantly from USD340.4 million the previous year.

This came as operating expenses surged to USD764.7 million from USD488.9 million, and other net expenses jumped to USD4.9 million from USD3.0 million the year prior.

Revenue, however, ticked up to USD1.10 billion from USD1.05 billion year-on-year.

Zoom became a household name upon the emergence of Covid-19. Its video conferencing tools were used by consumer and business alike to work and connect amid mobility curbs. The company's fortunes have faded since then, and the latest poor batch of earnings will do little to lift investor confidence in the stock.

Gold was quoted at USD1,742.27 an ounce early Tuesday UK time, from USD1,733.19 at the London equities close on Monday.

In Tuesday's UK corporate calendar, there are a trading statement from building materials company CRH and half-year results from electricals retailer AO World.

The economic calendar has UK public sector borrowing figures at 0700 GMT, before a eurozone consumer confidence reading at 1600 GMT.

By Eric Cunha; ericcunha@alliancenews.com

