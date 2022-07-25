New From Zoom: Easily Book a Workspace, Better Collaborate on Whiteboards, and More!

Theresa Larkin July 25, 20227 min read

Summer is here, the sun is out, and Zoom released another round of exciting platform updates to help you connect with others and get more done together, whether you're in the office, at home, or sitting poolside!

This update includes a range of features to further enhance collaboration, secure your communications, and create a more inclusive experience for your attendees, including new features for Zoom Whiteboard, end-to-end encryption for Breakout Rooms, and expanded availability of language interpretation.

We also recently evolved our product categorization to better align with our customers' current and emerging business demands with Zoom One. This new license type packages our persistent chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and other solutions to provide your teams with multiple ways to connect and collaborate, all from one unified platform.

We also recently announced the upcoming general availability of Workspace Reservation, our native hotdesking solution for the Zoom platform, at our recent Work Transformation Summit on July 13. Be sure to check out our blog or watch the recordings of the event to learn more!

Zoom One brings together chat and channels, phone, whiteboard, meetings, and other solutions so your teams have exactly what they need to foster the connections that make modern work … well, work.

Automatic updates

Keep employees on the most current version of Zoom with the ability to enable automatic updates for the Zoom client. This setting can be enabled at the user, group, or account level.

Language interpretation

To empower communication across language barriers for everyone, paid users now can assign live interpreters in Zoom Meetings in up to 25 custom languages. This feature enables meeting hosts to designate up to 20 participants as interpreters, who can then provide their own audio channels for the language they are translating. Attendees can then select their language of choice by choosing the appropriate audio channel.

Add speaker attribution to your downloaded transcript file

Ensure you know exactly who's speaking in your downloaded transcript files with speaker attribution, which will add speaker names to their corresponding remarks in the saved transcript files.

End-to-end encryption for Zoom Phone

We've enabled end-to-end encryption during one-on-one Zoom Phone calls between users on the same Zoom account that occur via the Zoom client. We'll soon be expanding end-to-end encryption to Breakout Rooms for users with paid accounts.

Provider Exchange updates

Zoom Phone Provider Exchange has streamlined the Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) experience with enhanced, automated cloud peering with providers. This replaces the need for on-premises equipment to peer with a provider. Since its initial launch, there are five new partners (SIPPIO, PureIP, Nuwave, 1-to-All, and ULAP) in the program extending coverage to 88 countries. Partners and country coverage can be found from the Zoom Phone admin portal.

SMS short codes for two-factor authentication

To simplify the process of accessing two-factor authentication resources, Zoom Phone users can now receive short codes on their numbers to use as two-factor authentication resources to access company systems. Just remember, while Zoom Phone users can receive short codes, they cannot respond to short codes.

Pre-set in-meeting whiteboard access

Tame the chaos of your brainstorming sessions by enabling users to adjust the default behavior of who can begin sharing a whiteboard in a meeting (host only or all participants), as well as who can take over a participant's whiteboard (host only or all participants). This option is available at the account, group, and user levels, and can be locked at the account or group level. This can also be configured during a live meeting.

Change owner of Zoom Whiteboards

Admins can manually change the owner of a Zoom Whiteboard through Whiteboard Management. This requires Edit access for the Zoom Whiteboard Management role.

Whiteboard previews in Microsoft Teams and Slack

To help your teams get an idea of what a Zoom Whiteboard contains before they view it, the Zoom integration with Slack and Microsoft Teams now provides a preview of the whiteboard when a link is shared. A notification is also sent to users in Slack or Teams when a whiteboard is shared with them in Zoom.

Additional shapes and enhanced shape creation

Take your collaboration to the next level with additional shapes for Zoom Whiteboard, including pentagons, hexagons, octagons, hearts, arrows, clouds, and stars. Additionally, after a shape is selected from the toolbar, clicking on the canvas will post the default size for that shape, while clicking-and-dragging allows you to create that shape with a custom size.

Support for Zoom Whiteboard in Webinars

Create a space where you can visualize your thoughts and ideas for attendees by enabling hosts and panelists to launch and collaborate on whiteboards within Zoom Webinars.

Share videos from mobile devices

Give your teams on the road a powerful new feature by enabling them to share video files from their mobile device's camera roll or file explorer to Zoom Chat.

Notifications when added to a new channel

Keep your employees on top of their communications by showing users a notification when they are added to a chat channel or group chat.

Anniversary chat celebration

Celebrate the anniversaries of your employees in Zoom Chat with a fun new feature! When variations of "Happy Anniversary" are used in Zoom Chat, a celebration of raining "Tada" emojis will rain down in the chat window.

Workspace Reservation will soon be generally available. Workspace Reservation allows users to reserve spaces when and where they need them, easily check in via QR code, and check out when done for the day. With this release, a new section in the admin portal called Workspace Management allows simple management for workspaces, floor maps, and Workspace Reservation settings.

Take your interactions with customers to the next level with new features that help customize, inform, and streamline the customer experience.

Customize the Waiting Room

Create a more engaging and informative waiting experience with the ability for account owners and admins to use media from the asset library to customize the Waiting Room for video engagements. Provide critical information like what resources to have ready, links customers can visit for more information, and more!

Share files in chat

Enhance the customer experience and help address their requests more quickly by enabling agents and consumers to share files in chat during an active web chat engagement such as pictures, documents, and other resources.

Set consumer language using flow editor

Account owners and admins can now use the flow editor to set the consumer's language to provide a more inclusive experience. The language can be set based on the phone number dialed into, via the Set Variable widget or programmatically, via the Script widget.

Elevate to video call

Empower your agents to provide even deeper customer service by enabling agents to upgrade an active chat engagement to video. Account owners and admins can enable or disable this feature, allowing them to design the support infrastructure that best suits their needs.

Set agent display name

Help create a more human connection in your contact center communications with the ability to display an agent's name. If you choose to show agents' contact center display names or show agents' full name, the default display name is the agent's first name. And not to worry, the contact center display name is separate from users' profile display name.

Estimated wait time

Keep your customers updated when they'll be helped by showing them the estimated wait time for the queue for a video engagement (Waiting Room). The estimated wait time is based on several factors, including the average handling time, and can set clear expectations for your customers.

For more information on upcoming feature releases, check out our release notes.