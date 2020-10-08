Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pandemic forces Europe's largest tech event to go fully online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 03:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa clap their hands during the closing ceremony of the Web Summit, in Lisbon

LISBON (Reuters) - Web Summit, Europe's biggest technology conference, will be held entirely online in December due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced the cancellation or postponement of many major events this year, its organiser said on Thursday.

"Lisbon is still Web Summit's home but with growing COVID-19 outbreaks across Europe, we have to think of what's best for the people of Portugal and our attendees," the conference's founder Paddy Cosgrave said in a statement.

The decision, which came after the organiser said in June the event would take place in Lisbon as planned, followed talks with the Portuguese government and Lisbon's mayor.

The event, which moved from Dublin to the Portuguese capital in 2016, attracts around 70,000 participants every year, drawing speakers from leading global tech companies and startups, as well as politicians.

Web Summit will be able to host 100,000 attendees online on its own conference platform, the organiser said, adding around 800 speakers will join the event, including Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan and Captain America star Chris Evans.

Portugal, which has so far reported a total of 81,256 cases and 2,040 deaths from the coronavirus, much lower than in neighbouring Spain, began lifting its lockdown on May 4.

But like most other European countries, it has seen the number of COVID-19 infections rise again after a summer lull.

"The safest and most reasonable answer is to host Web Summit fully online in 2020," Cosgrave said. "We look forward to welcoming attendees back to Lisbon in 2021."

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
03:08aPandemic forces Europe's largest tech event to go fully online
RE
10/06Communications Services Down On Flight From Cyclical Sectors -- Communication..
DJ
10/06ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Bobbi Brown, Mark Cuban, Mikey Day, Ava DuVernay, Je..
AQ
10/06ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Bobbi Brown, Mark Cuban, Mikey Day, Ava DuVernay, Je..
AQ
10/06Bobbi Brown, Mark Cuban, Mikey Day, Ava DuVernay, Jensen Huang, Arianna Huffi..
GL
10/04And the No. 1 Stock-Fund Managers Are... -- Journal Report
DJ
10/04Wall St Week Ahead-A Biden victory could weigh on stock market's winners
RE
10/03LARRY ELLISON : Larry Ellison's TikTok Bid Puts Oracle Chairman Back in the Spot..
DJ
10/02PROGRESSIVE : Coronavirus Upended Advertising. Madison Avenue -2-
DJ
10/02WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : A Biden victory could weigh on stock market's winners
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 395 M - -
Net income 2021 483 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 294x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2021 56,5x
EV / Sales 2022 44,3x
Nbr of Employees 3 427
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 383,23 $
Last Close Price 480,61 $
Spread / Highest target 9,24%
Spread / Average Target -20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.606.36%136 696
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.57%1 558 255
SEA LIMITED316.26%79 716
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.60%48 006
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC60.41%47 083
SYNOPSYS INC.53.98%32 529
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group