  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Protesters gather at UK ports after P&O sacks 800 ferry workers

03/18/2022 | 09:03am EDT
People protest following P&O Ferries announcement, in Dover

DOVER, England (Reuters) - Trade unions protested at British ferry ports on Friday after Dubai-owned P&O Ferries abruptly sacked 800 workers via a video message, drawing widespread condemnation and raising the prospect of disruption to key tourist and goods routes.

P&O, which is owned by Dubai ports firm DP World, is recovering from a difficult two years when COVID-19 prevented tourists from travelling on its routes between Britain, France, Ireland and elsewhere in northern Europe.

P&O said on Thursday it had lost 100 million pounds ($131 million) in the last year and that without changes its business was not sustainable. Staff were reportedly told its ships would instead be crewed by a third-party contractor to cut costs.

In Dover, Britain's busiest ferry port, about 150 protesters gathered and truck drivers honked their horns in support but services operated by other carriers were not visibly disrupted. Demonstrations also took place in the English ports of Liverpool and Hull, and the Northern Irish port of Larne.

"Yesterday's events should also mark a sea change in how we treat workers in this country," said Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT Union.

The overarching Trade Union Congress called for workers' rights to be strengthened, including via a new law to end the so-called 'fire and rehire' practice which some firms have used to re-employ workers at lower wages to cut post-pandemic costs.

Transport minister Grant Shapps said he was shocked and dismayed by P&O's actions: "Sacked via a pre-recorded Zoom video with just 30 minutes notice - no way to treat employees in the 21st century."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said the government was looking at whether the sackings were lawful before deciding on any further steps.

DP World did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The operator suspended its routes between Britain and the European Union and British province Northern Ireland, which are key for the flow of goods.

While there are alternative channel crossings to Europe for good vehicles, reduced capacity could affect supply lines.

"A prolonged interruption to P&O services, which are an important part of UK supply chains, could eventually impact the flow of goods," said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium.

There are fewer alternative routes between Britain and Northern Ireland.

($1 = 0.7618 pounds)

(Reporting by Peter Nicholls, writing by William James; Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 546 M - -
Net income 2023 533 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 62,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 33 290 M 33 290 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,42x
EV / Sales 2024 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 787
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 111,29 $
Average target price 164,76 $
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Head-Global Customer Support
Aparna Bawa COO, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-39.49%33 290
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.22%2 213 225
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-26.53%71 009
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-15.17%65 115
SEA LIMITED-48.94%64 190
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.49%46 550