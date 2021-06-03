Save the New Date: Attend Zoomtopia 2021 Sept. 13-14

Deirdre Woods June 3, 20214 min read

Hey Zoom fans! We wanted to inform you of a slight date change for Zoomtopia 2021.

Zoomtopia 2021 will take place virtually Sept. 13-14, which means the event will begin a day earlier than previously announced. We hope to still see all of you there, and apologize for any inconvenience.

The good news is, Zoomtopia 2021 will be here even sooner, and the same great Zoomtopia show will go on!

The complimentary two-day event is the fifth annual celebration of our customers and will feature the same interactive and engaging sessions, valuable customer panels, world-renowned guest speakers, and a glimpse into how Zoom is helping to build the future of work.

This year's theme is The Imaginarium, a space devoted to imagination and discovery. The Imaginarium gives us the space to reflect on what we've learned during the pandemic and how we further connect and empower teams, optimize workspaces, and enable the hybrid workforce going forward.

Interested in speaking at Zoomtopia 2021? Submit your idea for content using our Call for Speakers site. Speaking at Zoomtopia provides a unique opportunity to reflect on what you've learned, how to build on that knowledge, and how to innovate going forward. This is your chance to share your insights with thousands of Zoom enthusiasts worldwide!

Want to stay in the loop on all things Zoomtopia 2021, including registration and speaker announcements? Enter your contact info on the Zoomtopia website to receive updates.

With Zoomtopia set for September, submissions for the 2021 Zoomtopia Innovation Awards are officially open! The Zoomtopia Innovation Awards were created as a way to showcase the amazing things you are accomplishing using Zoom and are celebrated annually at Zoomtopia.

We want to hear how you are pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation this year, and recognize you for your great efforts! The Zoom team will award an overall winner, a runner-up, and category winners to be recognized at Zoomtopia and win an awesome prize pack. This year's categories include Defining the Hybrid Workforce, Delivering Social Impact to Communities, Dynamic Education, and more.

The sky's the limit with how you can use Zoom, and we look forward to hearing about the innovation you're driving through Zoom!

What are the prizes?

Our hardware partners have provided state-of-the-art prizes for each of our winners. The overall winner and runner-up will receive a special hardware package provided by Poly, DTEN, and Neat. The winner's package specifically will include a Neat One, Neat Frame, DTEN ME, Poly P15 or P21, and a Logitech Rally Bar Mini Zoom Rooms Appliance. That's a lot of prizes! This package will make your new work setup better than ever.

Each category winner will receive a prize package provided by Jabra. The package will consist of a speakerphone, headset, and webcam combination, leaving you looking, sounding, and feeling good for your next Zoom Meeting. On top of all of these great prizes, Zoom will award each winner a Zoom swag bag. Winners will also be recognized at Zoomtopia 2021 and be featured in a Zoom blog and on Zoom social channels.

How do I submit?

You can submit an entry by visiting the Zoomtopia Innovation Awards website at zoomtopia.com/innovation-awards/. There, you will be asked to write a brief overview describing the unique and innovative way you or your organization are using Zoom. A video is not required as part of your submission this year, but it can help! Feel free to share your story on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn using #Zoomtopia. Submissions close on Friday, July 30, at 5:59:59 p.m. PT.

We are grateful for the powerful and innovative ways you are using Zoom and can't wait to view your submissions! Please email zoomtopia-awards@zoom.us with any additional questions.

Editor's note: This post was updated from the original version May 18 to include the most up-to-date information on Zoomtopia 2021.

