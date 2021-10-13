The Value of Customer Feedback: Your Words Help Make Zoom Better!

Our mission is to connect the world so you can do more together. And you have - over the past 10 years, customers have used Zoom to create, run, and grow businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises.

Your support means the world to us, but it's your feedback that keeps us innovative and focused on our mission - and makes a direct impact on our platform.

As our Chief Product Officer Oded Gal said during Zoomtopia 2021, our annual customer conference, "A fundamental part of how we at Zoom innovate involves listening to you, our customers, and responding to your needs." In fact, many Zoom features released in the last year were in response to immediate customer needs!

Customer reviews and ratings allow us to hear from you as individuals and as a collective voice. We're proud to share some of our recent recognitions and reviews below.

Our customers turn to trusted review sites like Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and TrustRadius to share their feedback and rigorously evaluate and vet the solutions they use. These sites often recognize highly rated solutions to help consumers with their software purchasing decisions. Take a look at how we stack up.

We're honored to be recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights' Customers' Choice for 2021 in Meeting Solutions.1

On G2, our customers have shared more than 11,000 reviews of Zoom! Based on customer feedback, we are recognized as a Leader with the top overall G2 Score in every category we are listed:

Video conferencing - 16 quarters in a row (since this category was first introduced in the summer of 2017)!

Virtual classroom - 10 quarters in a row!

Screen sharing - 13 quarters in a row!

UCaaS platform - 12 quarters in a row!

We were also ranked as a Leader in all 16 Regional Grid Reports for Video Conferencing.

On TrustRadius, our customers named us the Top Rated Web and Video Conferencing Software and Top Rated Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Product.

TrustRadius platform data from July 2021 showed that Zoom led reviews in overall satisfaction. When submitting a review of Zoom, when customers were asked if Zoom lived up to their sales and marketing promises, 80% said yes.

Peer reviews can help consumers and B2B decision-makers make informed decisions about the products and services they buy. But more than that, reviews capture the voice of our customers, which helps us drive innovation and process improvements that deliver happiness.

Here's what our customers are saying:

"Zoom started as a concept effort that was deployed to 300 IT team members to pilot. It was quickly adopted as part of the organization's communication structure and was deployed to over eight thousand team members in a matter of two weeks. Zoom just works! The audio, video, intuitive client experience, security offerings, meetings, webinars, Zoom Phone, and administrative consoles make this a staple in our critical communications solutions."

"Zoom is easy to use and has great performance in sound quality. The Zoom Phone feature also allows us to manage the phone number assignment to any user easily on [an] SaaS platform. The Zoom Rooms product was a great tool that turns a touchscreen TV into a digital board cheaply. … Zoom solved our video conference challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Zoom Phone replaced our onsite legacy phone system and made phone system management much easier."

"Zoom was deployed at Moffitt to address communication and collaboration needs for the organization. Zoom features include instant messaging, meetings and collaboration, Zoom Rooms, and webinars. There are many use cases that we have applied across the organization and continue to find additional areas that we can improve workflow and communication in the environment. … As we evaluated Zoom Rooms, we needed a solution that was easy to use, implement, and provided improved collaboration with internal and external recipients/attendees with a simple way of sharing content, Zoom Rooms was that solution. … We are in a pilot with Zoom Phone but thus far the quality of service is very good. The flexibility and ease of deployment have been very easy and offer features that are comparable and in many ways much easier to use and deploy than our existing platform."

We wouldn't be where we are today without you. As our founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan, said at Zoomtopia 2021, "We strongly believe that innovation must be purposeful, and that it must serve the needs of our customers." That mindset is what enables us to deliver happiness every day.

Thank you for trusting us for your most important communications, and for giving us feedback that helps us improve our platform and organization.

If you'd like to share your experience using Zoom, submit a review to Gartner Peer Insights, G2, or TrustRadius.

