Webinar Recap - Ask Me Anything with Eric Yuan & Zoom Leadership: Jan. 27

Zoom January 28, 20214 min read

In this month's 'Ask Me Anything' webinar hosted by Zoom CEO, Eric S. Yuan, we provided an update on our progress since our last executive session.

Eric was joined on the webinar by Janelle Raney, Head of Product Marketing; Jason Lee, Chief Information Security Officer; Lynn Haaland, Chief Privacy Officer, Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer; and Andy Grant, Head of Offensive Security; while Brendan Ittelson, Chief Technology Officer, joined us for the Q&A session.

If you missed this month's session, you can watch the recording here:

1:53-6:40: Eric walked through key highlights for Zoom in 2020, including our growth as an organization (we've nearly doubled our headcount!), being deemed one of the Best Places to Work in 2021, reaching one million Zoom Phone seats around the world, and our continued efforts to enhance privacy and security. The latest efforts include launching our new Trust Center, hiring Andy Grant to serve as our Head of Offensive Security, and more.

6:41-8:45: Jason Lee covered off on some new security updates to the Zoom platform. These include:

Expanded end-to-end encryption (E2EE):Previously supporting meetings of up to 200 users, end-to-end encryption can now be extended to 1,000 meeting attendees, allowing users everywhere to achieve scalability without sacrificing security.

In-meeting orange shield icon: Appearing in the top left corner of Zoom Meetings, this orange icon is designed to highlight when users dial in via phone, indicating that the meeting may not fully achieve enhanced security classification. It also displays a list of device types that participants are using to join a meeting. When the icon is green, all users are running on the Zoom client and we can ensure consistent security.

8:46-12:25: Lynn spoke about the exciting launch of our new Trust Center, a one-stop shop for assets about Zoom compliance, privacy, safety, and security. It includes compliance and corporate governance information, privacy resources, security resources and certifications, trust and safety policies, and more to help users easily discover the information they need to safely use our platform.

Lynn also talked to Zoom's efforts in supporting a few key upcoming security holidays - Data Privacy Day and Safer Internet Day. For Data Privacy Day, we've published a blog on our perspective on privacy in 2021 and how we protect user privacy at Zoom. For Safer Internet Day, we're observing this year's theme, 'Together for a better internet,' by creating YouTube videos for teachers and parents about online classroom safety.

12:26-20:20: Andy Grant explained what the offensive security team does here at Zoom. As a group of professional hackers, the team identifies vulnerabilities and provides tangible examples of risk through security assessments, attack and adversary simulations, and vulnerability research. These tests and assessments help measure the effectiveness of the people, processes, and technology intended to protect Zoom and helps us proactively address any issues found within the platform.

20:21-43:20: For the Q&A session, the panel fielded relevant questions from the audience. From balancing consumer versus enterprise security to Offensive Security team collaboration to password best practices, the questions prompted a great discussion from the entire panel.

Whether you attended this month's session live or watched after the fact, thank you for your interest in learning about Zoom's approach to security and privacy! We're continually evolving our efforts to ensure the Zoom experience is seamless, safe, and secure for every user.

To learn more about our latest security efforts, be sure to visit the Trust Center or Zoom's blog.

Don't forget to share this post