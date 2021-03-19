Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webinar Recap – Ask Me Anything with Eric Yuan & Zoom Leadership: March 17

03/19/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Webinar Recap - Ask Me Anything with Eric Yuan & Zoom Leadership: March 17
Hillary Ross

March 19, 20215 min read

In this month's 'Ask Me Anything' webinar hosted by Zoom CEO, Eric S. Yuan, we provided an update on our progress since our last executive session on Feb. 17, 2021.

Eric was joined on the webinar by Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO; Richard Farley, Deputy CISO; Randolph Barr, Head of Product Security; Lynn Haaland, Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer; and Rod Schultz, Head of Product Security and Privacy. Brendan Ittelson, Chief Technology Officer, joined us for the Q&A session.

If you missed this month's session, you can watch the recording here:

Reflecting on the past year

1:41-7:28: Eric began the webinar by recognizing it's been one year since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and how much has evolved since then.

It's also been about a year since we held our first 'Ask Eric Anything' webinar as part of our 90-day plan, during which time we focused wholly on enhancing the privacy and security of our platform. Since then, we've accomplished quite a bit as a team.

  • 2020
    • April-June: We released Zoom 5.0, which included a number of security enhancements and features to help users protect their meetings; acquired Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service; launched our CISO council; and enabled control over data routing.
    • July-August: We improved Waiting Room notifications and the implementation of default passcode and Waiting Room options at the top of meeting schedulers.
    • September-October: We expanded support for two-factor authentication and released phase one of our end-to-end encryption offering.
    • November-December: To help users combat meeting disruptions, we implemented the At-Risk Meeting Notifier that scans public social media posts and other websites for publicly shared Zoom Meeting links and alerts their account owner. We also made enhancements to authentication profiles and implemented a warning of partially encrypted traffic.
  • 2021
    • January-February: We implemented more end-to-end encryption feature parity, and expanded end-to-end encryption to support meetings of up to 1000 participants, and launched our Trust Center. We also implemented a feature that warns when there is unencrypted traffic, giving users the option to block this specific traffic.
    • March: We are launching an upcoming new feature called the Chat Etiquette Tool - read more about this in the product updates section below.
  • Ongoing: As part of our commitment to privacy and security, we've continued to build out our strong security team to support all of our new users and use cases. We've made over 200 new hires to the security and privacy staff within the past year.
Fireside chat

7:29-32:55: Gary Sorrentino led a fireside chat with members of the security and privacy leadership team, chatting with Richard Farley, Randolph Barr, Lynn Haaland, and Rod Schultz about Zoom's ongoing commitment to privacy and security across our platform. From the development freeze involved in our 90-day plan to best practices for expanding a security program to our support for education - the fireside chat highlighted just how much Zoom's security and privacy efforts have evolved over the past year to support the new changes our users have faced.

Upcoming product and security updates

32:56-35:40: Rod spoke to some of the key product and security updates we have in the pipeline for this year. These include:

  • Chat Etiquette Tool: Launching on March 21, this tool automatically identifies keywords and text patterns in Zoom Chat and in-meeting chat and helps prevent users from sharing unwanted messages, such as those that include inappropriate language. It is important to note that the Chat Etiquette Policies are defined by account admins, not by Zoom, and that the tool does not send reports/flags to account admins or anyone else. The customers who are interested in this tool can reach out to their customer success managers (CSMs) for access to this tool.
  • Bring Your Own Key: We plan to implement configuration for Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) for our enterprise customers. This feature allows customers to choose to configure and encrypt their supplied data at rest with their own encryption key, instead of a default encryption key generated by Zoom.
  • Phase two of end-to-end encryption: With phase two, we plan to update our end-to-end encryption offering with better identity management and single sign-on (SSO) integration. We will provide more details on this at a later date.
Q&A

35:41-43:10: For the Q&A session, the panel fielded relevant questions from the audience. From Zoom's HIPAA compliance framework to tips for securing the hybrid workforce, the questions prompted a lively discussion from the entire panel.

Thank you!

Whether you attended this month's session live or watched after the fact, thank you for your interest in learning about our approach to security and privacy! We're continually evolving our efforts to help make the Zoom experience seamless, safe, and secure for every user.

To learn more about our latest security efforts, be sure to visit the Trust Center or Zoom's blog.

Don't forget to share this post

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 16:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
12:57pWEBINAR RECAP &NDASH; ASK ME ANYTHIN : March 17
PU
03/18US Stocks End Lower as Bond Yields Hit 14-Month High
MT
03/18CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Lower as Bond Yields Hit 14-Month High
MT
03/18Tech Slides As Rotation Out Of Sector Gains Pace -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/18ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
03/18MIDDAY REPORT : Most US Stocks Fall Amid Tech Selloff as Yields Hit 14-Month Hig..
MT
03/18ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : Global Partner Program Growth Continues
PU
03/18ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : Enhances Partner Program With Accelerated Growth
AQ
03/17A YEAR LATER : Reflecting and Looking Ahead
PU
03/15ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : Arts and Cultural Institutions Embrace Virtual Expe..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 579 M - -
Net income 2021 558 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 167x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 92 330 M 92 330 M -
EV / Sales 2021 35,3x
EV / Sales 2022 23,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 871
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 473,57 $
Last Close Price 316,32 $
Spread / Highest target 92,8%
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.23%102 161
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED6.13%118 430
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-6.24%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.90%54 418
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.83%48 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ