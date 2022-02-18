Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZOOM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Zoom Video Communications. Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/18/2022 | 09:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) on behalf of long-term stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Zoom have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Our investigation follows a securities class action complaint that was filed against Zoom on April 7, 2020.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom’s assertions, the Company’s video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom’s communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Zoom, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
02/18ZOOM ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Zoom Video Communications. Inc. ..
BU
02/18SECURITY IN THE UK : Certifications, Features, and Programmes Designed to Help Protect Org..
PU
02/17CREATING YOUR MASTERPIECE : Tips for Building Positive Habits
PU
02/17ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Chief People Officers Share Insights on Preparing Employees fo..
PU
02/14THE FUTURE OF WORK, REVISITED : Employees Want Even More Flexibility in Where They Work
PU
02/14Zoom Video Communications Shares Advance After CICC Initiates Coverage at Outperform
MT
02/14CICC Starts Zoom Video Communications at Outperform with $182.92 Price Target
MT
02/11ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Why the Future of Events is Hybrid
PU
02/10ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Take the Guesswork Out of Office Space with Zoom's Workspace R..
PU
02/09MODERNIZING WEALTH MANAGEMENT : The Technology Trends Evolving Advisor Work and Service De..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 080 M - -
Net income 2022 1 098 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37 833 M 37 833 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,47x
EV / Sales 2023 6,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 871
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 126,96 $
Average target price 266,16 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Head-Global Customer Support
Aparna Bawa COO, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-30.97%37 833
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.39%2 158 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-21.83%75 557
SEA LIMITED-42.92%71 754
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.21%60 879
SYNOPSYS, INC.-21.95%44 081