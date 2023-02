Feb 7 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc:

* ZOOM SAYS REDUCED OUR TEAM BY APPROXIMATELY 15%

* ZOOM SAYS CUTTING 1,300 JOBS

* ZOOM CEO SAYS REDUCING MY SALARY FOR THE COMING FISCAL YEAR BY 98% AND FOREGOING MY FY23 CORPORATE BONUS

* ZOOM CEO SAYS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REDUCE THEIR BASE SALARIES BY 20% FOR COMING FISCAL YEAR WHILE ALSO FORFEITING FY23 CORPORATE BONUSES. Source text: https://bit.ly/40EtzuE Further company coverage: