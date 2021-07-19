Log in
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
Zoom Shares Stumble, Five9's Rise Following Deal

07/19/2021 | 06:26am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart

Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares fell early Monday and Five9 Inc.'s rose after the videoconferencing service announced a $14.7 billion all-stock deal to buy the provider of cloud-based customer-service software.

In premarket trading, Zoom was down 2.2% after ending Friday at $361.97, while Five9 was up 8.4% after last closing at $177.60. Zoom's shares have risen 7.3% since the end of last year, while Five9's have picked up 1.8%.

Under the agreement, Five9 stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9.

San Francisco-based Zoom said the acquisition would help it tap into a $24 billion contact-center market and support its Zoom Phone business, which replaces office telephone systems with a cloud-based service.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIVE9, INC. 0.58% 177.6 Delayed Quote.1.83%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 1.45% 361.97 Delayed Quote.7.31%
