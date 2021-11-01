Log in
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
Zoom Supports Continued Access for Basic Users with Advertising Program

11/01/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
Zoom Supports Continued Access for Basic Users with Advertising Program
Janine Pelosi

November 1, 20212 min read

Zoom's mission is to deliver happiness by bringing people together. As the pandemic took hold in 2020, we experienced exponential growth, and our user base expanded from primarily enterprise users to include a large volume of individual users. Today, millions of users around the world continue to access Zoom's products and services for free. And it is important to Zoom that we can continue to provide our products and services to our users, drive innovation, and add even more value.

With this in mind, today we are excited to roll out a pilot advertising program that we expect will enable us to support investment and continue providing free Basic users with access to our robust platform.

For this initial program, ads will be rolled out only on the browser page users see once they end their meeting. Only free Basic users in certain countries will see these ads if they join meetings that are hosted by other free Basic users.

[Link]

We have carefully and thoughtfully considered how to implement this advertising pilot program, and we have done so with the goal of ensuring user choice. Users will see a banner on Zoom's website that provides a link that takes them to our cookie management tool.

We have updated our Privacy Statement to account for this advertising program. There is one thing we want to make very clear: as noted in our Privacy Statement, we will not use meeting, webinar, or messaging content (specifically, audio, video, files, and messages) for any marketing, promotions, or third-party advertising purposes.

We are incredibly proud to provide a service that helps so many people around the world stay connected. This change ensures that our free Basic users are able to continue connecting with friends, family, and colleagues with the same robust platform we have always offered.

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 20:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 016 M - -
Net income 2022 976 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 84,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81 606 M 81 606 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,3x
EV / Sales 2023 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 5 725
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 274,65 $
Average target price 350,52 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Chief Technology Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.58%81 606
MICROSOFT CORPORATION49.10%2 489 796
SEA LIMITED72.60%189 704
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC95.89%115 793
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE51.61%76 591
SYNOPSYS INC.28.52%50 811