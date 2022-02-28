Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Zoom Video Communications 4Q Sales Steady, Profit Beats Expectations

02/28/2022 | 04:37pm EST
By Denny Jacob


Zoom Video Communications Inc. reported steady sales and better-than-expected profit in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The video communications platform company posted net income of $490.5 million, or per-share earnings of $1.60, compared with of $260.4 million, or per-share earnings of 87 cents. Adjusted per-share earnings were $1.29. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.07.

Revenue rose to $1.07 billion for the three months ended Jan. 31 from $882.5 million for the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.05 billion.

The company said it had 2,725 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue. Zoom said it had approximately 509,800 customers with more than 10 employees, up about 9% from the prior-year quarter.

"Looking forward, we are addressing a large opportunity as we expect customers will continue to transform how they work and engage with their customers. It is apparent that businesses want a full communications platform that is integrated, secure, and easy to use," Chief Executive Eric S. Yuan said in prepared remarks.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-22 1636ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.17% 6.31613 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 5.81% 132.6 Delayed Quote.-31.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 080 M - -
Net income 2022 1 098 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37 345 M 37 345 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,19x
EV / Sales 2023 6,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 871
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Head-Global Customer Support
Aparna Bawa COO, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-31.86%37 345
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-11.60%2 228 893
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.00%77 321
SEA LIMITED-38.55%77 244
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.30%62 010
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.56%47 637