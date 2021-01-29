Log in
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
Zoom Video Communications : 5 Ways to Elevate Your Marketing with Zoom Video Webinars

01/29/2021
5 Ways to Elevate Your Marketing with Zoom Video Webinars
Kaitlyn Guzman

January 29, 20216 min read

Webinars are a critical medium for organizations to present important information to customers and engage with their target audiences. Here at Zoom, we use our webinar product daily to provide thought leadership content, product demos, training sessions, and important product updates and releases.

From marketer to marketer, we want to share some of our best practices to help you host Zoom Video Webinars that create meaningful connections, drive leads, and hit your key performance indicators (KPIs).

1. Put your brand front and center

How do you drive registration to your desired audience and broaden your reach even further? Here are a few techniques to help you improve brand awareness amongst your target audience and spread the word about your business.

Webinar social sharing - Enabling webinar registration not only gives you the ability to capture valuable insights around your registrants but also allows you to add social share buttons to help promote your webinar. When someone registers for your webinar, they can share it on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and via email.

Target invitation list - The best way to make sure your target list of users attend your webinar is to import registration directly to your scheduled webinar.This ensures your registered attendees are approved to attend and will receive a confirmation email that reminds (and encourages) them to attend.

Co-marketing with partners and guest speakers - Byinviting speakers and partners to your webinar that can provide valuable insights to your audience, you can tap a wider audience by co-promoting the event you are hosting together. Have your speakers and partners share the registration link across their social networks and use our webinar source tracking to know how many registrants your partner drove to your webinar.

Live streaming - Reach a virtually unlimited audience by streaming your webinar live to Facebook, YouTube, or a custom page. Be sure to have someone on your team monitor your livestream to answer any questions and comments that come through to engage with your audience and pass along valuable information.

2. Make a lasting impression

Let's face it, no one wants to listen to a speaker talk through another lackluster Powerpoint presentation. Your audience is just a few clicks away from losing interest and getting sidetracked, so you need to ensure your webinars are interactive, engaging, and authentic. Here are some features within Zoom Video Webinars to help you create an attention-grabbing webinar:

Q&A - Using the Q&A feature is a great way to hear directly from attendees and answer any questions they may have throughout your event. It is crucial to make your webinar feel genuine and real, and allowing your speakers to answer real-time questions contributes to that feeling of authenticity.

Polls - Polls give you the ability to check in with your audience in real time and tailor your webinar content to their interests. This is a great way to track whether your audience is paying attention and get them involved in the webinar. You can then display the live poll results to facilitate discussion between panelists and attendees.

Chat - The in-webinar chat is a simple and easy way to communicate with attendees. Share links, resources, and tips throughout your event to give your attendees the information they need and make a lasting impression.

Additional ways to engage with your audience

Outside of using these product features, think about ways you can get your audience involved. This might include giveaways, inviting guest speakers, or unannounced surprises that will leave your attendees wanting more. The more creative you are, the more you will stand out from the competition.

3. Capture valuable insights

Reviewing your webinar reports in the Zoom web portal after your event gives you key insights about the attendee experience that will improve your future content Here are some best practices for leveraging these reports to deliver hyper-focused content that your attendees will love:

Send a post-webinar survey

With a post-webinar survey, you can glean important insights about the effectiveness of your webinar by asking your attendees for feedback about their experience, including how engaging the webinar was, what kind of information they would've liked to see, and how satisfied they were with the content. Be sure to ask a mix of open-ended, multiple choice, and scale questions in your survey to get the complete picture of the attendee experience.

Leverage Q&A reports

By pulling Q&A reports from your webinar (available in the web portal), you can collect the most frequently asked questions and build marketing content such as blogs, thought leadership pieces, and additional webinars that are hyper-focused on the content that targets your customer's top-of-mind needs.

4. Keep the conversation going post-webinar

Just because your webinar is over, doesn't mean the conversation ends there! When someone registers for your webinar, regardless of whether they attend or not, they are raising their hand and showing interest in a topic. Be sure to send a follow-up email promptly and continue to share content they are interested in.

To ensure faster follow-up, leverage integrations with your marketing solution such as Hubspot, Marketo, or Pardot. This will allow you to funnel your registrants into your marketing tool in real-time.

5. Build a content library and continue to generate leads past your live event

Your recorded webinar is a piece of content that can be used post-event in many ways. With Zoom Video Webinars, you have the option to make your webinar available on-demand. You can require users to register when they view the recording, allowing your organization to continue capturing lead information after the webinar is over. These leads can then be routed to sales or uploaded to your CRM tool to retarget for future events.

Your webinar recording can also be an asset you share with your sales team, customer support, and linked to blogs and social media.

Drive revenue with your webinars and online events

Looking to learn how to host events that drive revenue for your business? Check out our guide to running engaging online events to increase audience participation and deliver the content your customers are looking for.

Don't forget to share this post

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 19:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
