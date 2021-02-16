Log in
Zoom Video Communications : 8 Reasons Why Office Managers Love Zoom Phone

02/16/2021 | 01:27pm EST
8 Reasons Why Office Managers Love Zoom Phone
Cari Dick

February 16, 20213 min read

There are few employees as critical as the office manager. Whether onboarding new employees, tackling administrative duties, coordinating with IT departments, or corralling executives, these multi-tasking superstars need technology solutions that simplify their lives.

We talked with a few office managers using Zoom Phone about their day-to-day communication needs, and how a feature-rich cloud phone solution helps streamline their workflows, increase productivity, and free them from burdensome administrative tasks.

Here are few reasons why Zoom Phone is a critical solution for office managers:

1. Effortless management

Streamline your day-to-day management of your system and save valuable time with the ability to change permissions, provision users with Zoom Phone accounts, and assign or remove call packages right in the Zoom admin portal. If you use Zoom Meetings, easily manage all of your Zoom solutions from one dashboard rather than needing to navigate different solutions with different interfaces and requirements to manage users.

2. Easy issue resolution

Cut down on the time spent diagnosing performance issues with the ability to easily diagnose issues in the Zoom dashboard. You can easily diagnose issues and check on call performance, allowing you to quickly check the Zoom Dashboard to see if the issue requires a simple fix or additional support from IT.

3. Voicemail transcription

How many voicemails do you have to sift through every morning? Easily prioritize which calls to respond to first with Voicemail transcription, which makes it easy to quickly sort and prioritize your voice messages. Just go to your email and look through transcripts to find which calls to respond to first and make sure that the most important calls are handled first.

4. Simplified comms workflows

Never leave a customer hanging again with the ability to set up auto attendants so that customers can easily reach whoever they need without needing to connect to the operator. With business hours routing, you can even configure an option for customers to reach someone after hours.

5. Phone call delegation

Free up your time and your executives' time with call delegation. With Zoom Phone, you can make and receive phone calls on behalf of others, allowing you to quickly and efficiently manage phone calls for an executive without disrupting them.

6. Straightforward company directory

Find the numbers you need with ease using Zoom Phone's intuitive company directory. With Zoom Phone, you don't have to memorize numbers, just type in someone's name and it will come up in the directory. The directory also shows if they are busy or not and can take your call, saving you time.

7. Remote management

Manage your phone solution right from the comfort of your own home with the ability to manage Zoom Phone remotely. As long as you have an internet connection and admin privileges, you can sign in and manage the telephone solution from anywhere.

8. Work-life separation

Leave work at the office with Zoom Phone's business hours feature. This feature allows you to set business hours, which means your phone doesn't ring after the workday is over and protects your time with family and friends. You can also use your Zoom Phone number for work calls, even on a mobile device, allowing you to keep your personal number private.

Learn more about Zoom Phone, its key features, and how it can help your organization stay connected during our Zoom Phone 101 webinar.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 18:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
