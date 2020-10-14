Zoom Video Communications : Analyst Day Presentation 0 10/14/2020 | 02:25pm EDT Send by mail :

Analyst Day October 14, 2020 Zoom Video Communications 1 Agenda 11:00 am Welcome Tom McCallum, Head of Investor Relations 11:05 am - 11:20 am Future of Work and Future of Zoom Kelly Steckelberg, Chief Financial Officer IMAGE PLACEHOLDER 11:20 am - 11:40 am Zoom Phone and Zooms Presentation Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone and Rooms 11:40 am - 12:10 pm Customer Fireside Chat Ryan Azus, CRO, Jill Porubovic, SVP Technical Workforce of Discovery Inc., and Kevin Atkin, Director of IT of Gilead 12:10 pm - 1:00 pm Executives Q&A ● Eric Yuan, Founder and CEO, Kelly Steckelberg, and Ryan Azus 2 Use of non-GAAP financial measures In addition to the financials presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation includes non-GAAP Free Cash Flow. Non-GAAP metrics have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP metrics versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP metrics as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of Zoom's non-GAAP metrics to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. See the Appendix for reconciliation between each non-GAAP metric and the most comparable GAAP measure. 3 Safe Harbor This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation have been prepared by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the presenter or Zoom or any officer, director, employee, agent or advisor of Zoom. This presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. Information provided in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation speak only as of the date hereof. This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation include express and implied "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "target," "explore," "continue ," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to our market size and growth strategy as well as opportunities related to the same, our reputation in the market, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures, investments, growth rates, and our long-term financial framework, as well as trends regarding the same, our future results of operations or financial condition, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies and the impact to our business from the COVID 19 pandemic. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual result s, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others, our business would be harmed by any decline in new customers and hosts, renewals or upgrades, our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our prospects and future results of operations, we operate in competitive markets, we do not expect to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future, there is continued uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of the COVID 19 and the responses of government and private industry thereto, as well as the impact of COVID 19 on the overall economic environment, any or all of which will have an impact on demand for remote work solutions for business as well as overall distributed face to face interactions and collaboration using Zoom, our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our co located data centers, and failures in internet infrastructure or interference with broadband access could cause current or potential users to believe that our systems are unreliable. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our quarterly report on Form 10 Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law. This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we compete are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. 4 Future of Work Future of Zoom Kelly Steckelberg, Chief Financial Officer 5 "We're in a new digital world, in an all digital world. The past is gone, it's not coming back… We need to rebuild our companies, our organizations and ultimately we need to rebuild ourselves to be successful in this new digital future... Zoom is not the future. Zoom is the present. This is our present reality." Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO on CNBC September 27, 2020 6 Zoom as a driving force enabling communication and collaboration worldwide Work anywhere Learn anywhere Connect anywhere 7 Staying connected when physical gathering is not possible 8 Future of Work and Collaboration at Zoom Safe hybrid workplace with the best inclusive and immersive virtual experience for both in-office and remote workers Touchless voice commands and virtual reception

Better face-to-face interaction smart gallery

face-to-face interaction smart gallery Shared meeting wallpapers and scenes

Zoom for Home 9 Scaling with Demand Annualized Meeting Minutes Run-Rate* * Annualized meeting minute run-rate is calculated by multiplying the quarter ending month's exit meeting minutes by 12. Q3FY21 QTD data is as of Sept 30, 2020. 10 Zoom Snapshot 355% $2.6B+ 130%+ TTM Dollar-Based Net Q2FY21 Expansion Rate* Annualized Revenue for 9 straight quarters YoY Revenue Growth Run-Rate (as of July 31, 2020) (Q2FY21) 64/36 $1.5B 19x Revenue split between Cash, Cash Equivalents and Increase in YTD FCF** Marketable Securities, (YoY Q2FY21 vs Q2FY20) Customers >10 Employees and Excluding Restricted Cash Customers <10 employees (Q2FY21) (Q2FY21) We calculate net dollar expansion rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from customers with more than 10 employees as of the 12 months prior to such period end (Prior Period ARR). We then calculate the ARR from these customers as of the current period end (Current Period ARR). The calculation of Current Period ARR includes any upsells, contraction and attrition. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net dollar expansion rate. For the trailing 12-months calculation, we take an average of this calculation over the trailing 12 months. 11 ** See appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures. We define FCF as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Explosive Customer Growth Customers with more than 10 Customers with >$100K TTM Customers with >$1M ARR employees Revenue 112% 226% 458% 12 Upmarket Movement with Room for Significant Growth Global 2000 (G2K) Penetration Rate by ARR Threshold 54% 29% 12% >$1K ARR >$10K ARR >$100K ARR 26% Q2 FY20 14% Q2 FY20 6% Q2 FY20 13 Global 2000 segments spending >$100K ARR Number of Customers 14 International leads with 629% YoY growth Top International Countries by Revenue (Q2FY21) YoY Growth APAC: 573% EMEA: 669% Americas: 288% Subtotal revenue percentage has been rounded. 15 Tremendous Opportunity: Zoom Phone 43+ Countries & Territories where Zoom Phone in $23B+ GA Total Addressable Market by 2024* 500K+ ZP Seats Sold TTM 7 Master Agent Partners and 2000+ Sub-Agents 5,800+ ZP customers with more than 10 employees All metrics are through Q2FY21. *IDC 2020 Report 16 High Demand for Large Virtual Events Annualized Webinar Minutes Run-Rate * Annualized webinar minute run-rate is calculated by multiplying the quarter ending month's exit webinar minutes by 12. Q3FY21 QTD data is as of Sept 30, 2020. 17 Financial Framework (Non-GAAP) Actual Previous Updated Long-Term Long-term Q2FY21 Profile Profile Revenue Gross Margin % 72% ~80-82% ~80% Research & Development 4% ~10-12% ~10-12% a % of Sales & Marketing 19% ~40-42% ~30-35% General & Administrative 8% ~8-10% ~8-10% As Operating Margin 42% 20%+ ~25% A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. The above financial framework should not be construed to be guidance. 18 The Zoom ESG Pledge Zoom cares for the long-term benefits of our community, our customers, our company, our teammates and ourselves. We strive to make a positive impact by delivering virtual connections to the global community and committing to build a sustainable future for our environment and society. 19 Leadership Role in the new WFA world Proven ability to scale

Global brand and awareness

Innovation and security focus

Well positioned for growth

Strong financial profile combination of revenue, profit & FCF

Culture focused on customer and employee happiness 20 Zoom Phone & Zoom Room Presentation Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone & Rooms 21 Zoom Phone Last Year at Zoomtopia... Zoom Phone Modern Phone Solution Seamlessly integrated phone features

Domestic & international calling

Seamlessly elevate calls to a Zoom Meeting Centralized Management Single point administration

Single unified app experience

Call detail reporting & quality monitoring Secure & Reliable Secure HD Voice

QoS delivered by adaptive rate codecs

Globally distributed datacenters Zoom Phone a year in review... 400+ Platform Features Delivered Nov-Oct 2020 Continued feature acceleration including: Nomadic e911, FedRAMP certification, Transfer to Meeting, 256bit GCM encryption, Proximity Handoff (iOS), Barge/ Monitor/Whisper, and more. Master / Agent Program Launch Mar 2020 Launched Master/Agent channel program with Avant, Intelisys, Pax8 and Telarus in March. In September expanded internationally with Nuvias, Scansource, and Tradewinds. ●Broadcast studios International Expansion Aug 2020 Expanded international footprint to provide local numbers in 43 countries & territories globally Global Telephony SIMPLIFIED Global Select Plan Aug 2020 Introduced Global Select Plan, a simplified way to purchase and manage Global Telephony. A single license, at a single price for Unlimited Domestic Calling.with Google, Amazon, and Facebook. International Expansion 2 4 Countries 7 Countries 18 Countries 43+ Countries & Countries & Territories & Territories Territories Jan 2019 July 2019 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 United States Australia Ireland Austria, Belgium, Canada United Kingdom New Zealand Denmark, Puerto Rico France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal Aug 2020 Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway, Panama, Peru, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia Zoom Phone growth... 500K+ 8X+ Traffic increase Seats Sold in TTM TTM 5,800+ Paid customers w/10 or more employees 22% Customers new to Zoom All Metrics are through Q2FY21 Customers new to Zoom includes all customers regardless of size Geography Customer Size Top Verticals ● Technology ● Financial Services ● Professional Services ● Manufacturing ● Retail ● Healthcare ● BioTech/Pharma All Metrics are through Q2FY21 UpMarket defined as bookings from customers >1K Employees Geographic data based on seats sold to customers HQ in market Zoomtopia Announcements... Nomadic e911

Team MMS

AI Spam Blocking

International Expansion: South Africa

MSFT Teams Integration

Zoom Phone Appliance Announcing at Zoomtopia 2020 Nomadic E911 *Beta in Q4 CY20 Team MMS *SMS/MMS GA Q4 CY20 *Team SMS Q1 CY21 Zoom Phone & Work from Anywhere Helping our customers respond to the demands of WFA Zoom Phone Breakout Sessions Zoom Rooms Zoom Rooms & Devices a year in review... Zoom Rooms Appliances Oct 2019 Turnkey room solutions to streamline deployment and management experience. First to market features Dec 2019 Native room control integration

One-click to join 3rd party meetings (BJN, Webex, GTM, LogMeIn, Teams, S4B)

to join 3rd party meetings (BJN, Webex, GTM, LogMeIn, Teams, S4B) Support up to 10 controllers

Companion whiteboard ●Broadcast studios Zoom HaaS July 2020 Launched Zoom HaaS in the US for rooms and phones with Neat, DTEN, Poly, and Yealink devices Zoom for Home Aug 2020 Launched new device category for remote working use cases. Launched with Zoom for Home - DTEN ME and have since announced smart display partnerships with Google, Amazon, and Facebook. Announcing at Zoomtopia 2020 New hardware solutions for 2021 Announcing at Zoomtopia 2020 New features helping enable re-entering the office* Virtual Receptionist (Zoom Rooms Kiosk) Enhancing Voice Commands Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery to better enable face-to-face (and adding support for Alexa collaboration with in-room and remote participants. native integration) Scheduling Display with Control room from mobile people counting or desktop device And more enhancements around reporting & remote administration... *Roadmap Q4 2020- H1 2021 New whiteboarding enhancements Sticky notes & infinite canvas Persistent whiteboarding & whiteboard templates *Roadmap Q4 2020- H1 2021 Zoom Rooms breakout sessions... Adapting Rooms and Workspaces for the Post-Pandemic Workplace Oct 15 11a - 11:45a PT Native Room Control Integrations: A Guide to Custom Network-Based Controls Within Oct 14 1p - 1:30p PT Zoom Rooms Pushing the Limits of Zoom Rooms: Beyond the Traditional Conference Room Oct 15 10a - 10:45a PT Interoperability in the Conference Room: Leveraging Existing Investments to Connect to Oct 15 1p - 1:45p PT the Zoom Cloud Zoom for Home and Your Next Great In-Home Workspace Oct 15 10a - 10:45a PT How to Design Environments That Optimize Blended Learning Oct 14 10a - 10:45a PT Customer Fireside Chat Ryan Azus, Chief Revenue Officer 38 Guest Speakers Ryan Azus Kevin Atkin Jill Porubovic Chief Revenue Officer Director of IT - Real Time Collaboration SVP Technical Workforce Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Gilead Discovery Inc. 39 Executives Q&A Eric Yuan, Founder & CEO Kelly Steckelberg, CFO Ryan Azus, CRO 40 Thanks! #Zoomtopia 41 Appendix 42 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 43 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 44 G2K Industry Segment Mapping Consumer Goods/Retail Technology Software & Programming Computer Hardware Computer Services Semiconductors Electronics Electrical Equipment Computer & Electronics Retail Security Systems Computer Storage Devices Financial Services Major Banks Investment Services Diversified Insurance Regional Banks Consumer Financial Services Life & Health Insurance Property & Casualty Insurance Trading Companies Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Rental & Leasing Healthcare/Pharma Medical Equipment & Supplies Pharmaceuticals Biotechs Managed Health Care Healthcare Services Precision Healthcare Equipment Beverages Discount Stores Auto & Truck Manufacturers Internet & Catalog Retail Apparel/Accessories Apparel/Footwear Retail Recreational Products Household/Personal Care Consumer Electronics Specialty Stores Food Retail Drug Retail Department Stores Tobacco Home Improvement Retail Household Appliances Furniture & Fixtures 45 G2K Industry Segment Mapping contd. Government Aerospace & Defense Telecom Telecommunications services Communications Equipment Media Telecommunications services Communications Equipment Energy Oil & Gas Operations Electric Utilities Natural Gas Utilities Diversified Utilities Oil Services & Equipment Business Services Business & Personal Services Transportation Hospitality/ Travel Hotels & Motels Casinos & Gaming Restaurants Advertising/ Printing Printing & Publishing Advertising Real Estate Real Estate Other Unknown Transportation Other Transportation Airline Energy Diversified Chemicals Conglomerates Food Processing Other Industrial Equipment Construction Materials Construction Services Heavy Equipment Business Products & Supplies Specialized Chemicals Containers & Packaging Iron & Steel Diversified Metals & Mining Environmental & Waste Paper & Paper Products Aluminum Forest Products 46 Attachments Original document

