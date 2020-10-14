Log in
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
Zoom Video Communications : Analyst Day Presentation

10/14/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

Analyst Day

October 14, 2020

Zoom Video Communications

1

Agenda

11:00 am Welcome

  • Tom McCallum, Head of Investor Relations

11:05 am - 11:20 am Future of Work and Future of Zoom

  • Kelly Steckelberg, Chief Financial Officer

IMAGE PLACEHOLDER

11:20 am - 11:40 am Zoom Phone and Zooms Presentation

  • Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone and Rooms

11:40 am - 12:10 pm Customer Fireside Chat

  • Ryan Azus, CRO, Jill Porubovic, SVP Technical Workforce of Discovery Inc., and Kevin Atkin, Director of IT of Gilead

12:10 pm - 1:00 pm Executives Q&A

● Eric Yuan, Founder and CEO, Kelly Steckelberg, and Ryan Azus

2

Use of non-GAAP financial measures

In addition to the financials presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation includes non-GAAP Free Cash Flow. Non-GAAP metrics have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP metrics versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP metrics as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of Zoom's non-GAAP metrics to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. See the Appendix for reconciliation between each non-GAAP metric and the most comparable GAAP measure.

3

Safe Harbor

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation have been prepared by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the presenter or Zoom or any officer, director, employee, agent or advisor of Zoom. This presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. Information provided in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation speak only as of the date hereof.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation include express and implied "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "target," "explore," "continue ," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to our market size and growth strategy as well as opportunities related to the same, our reputation in the market, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures, investments, growth rates, and our long-term financial framework, as well as trends regarding the same, our future results of operations or financial condition, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies and the impact to our business from the COVID 19 pandemic. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual result s, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others, our business would be harmed by any decline in new customers and hosts, renewals or upgrades, our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our prospects and future results of operations, we operate in competitive markets, we do not expect to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future, there is continued uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of the COVID 19 and the responses of government and private industry thereto, as well as the impact of COVID 19 on the overall economic environment, any or all of which will have an impact on demand for remote work solutions for business as well as overall distributed face to face interactions and collaboration using Zoom, our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our co located data centers, and failures in internet infrastructure or interference with broadband access could cause current or potential users to believe that our systems are unreliable. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors"

and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our quarterly report on Form 10 Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020. Forward

looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we compete are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

4

Future of Work Future of Zoom

Kelly Steckelberg, Chief Financial Officer

5

"We're in a new digital world, in an all digital world. The past is

gone, it's not coming back… We need to rebuild our companies, our organizations and ultimately we need to rebuild ourselves to be successful in this new digital future... Zoom is not the

future. Zoom is the present. This is our present reality."

  • Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO on CNBC September 27, 2020

6

Zoom as a driving force enabling communication

and collaboration worldwide

Work anywhere

Learn anywhere

Connect anywhere

7

Staying connected when physical gathering is not possible

8

Future of Work and Collaboration at Zoom

Safe hybrid workplace with the best inclusive and immersive virtual experience for both in-office and remote workers

  • Touchless voice commands and virtual reception
  • Better face-to-face interaction smart gallery
  • Shared meeting wallpapers and scenes
  • Zoom for Home

9

Scaling with Demand

Annualized Meeting Minutes Run-Rate*

* Annualized meeting minute run-rate is calculated by multiplying the quarter ending month's exit meeting minutes by 12. Q3FY21 QTD data is as of Sept 30, 2020.

10

Zoom Snapshot

355%

$2.6B+

130%+

TTM Dollar-Based Net

Q2FY21

Expansion Rate*

Annualized Revenue

for 9 straight quarters

YoY Revenue Growth

Run-Rate

(as of July 31, 2020)

(Q2FY21)

64/36

$1.5B

19x

Revenue split between

Cash, Cash Equivalents and

Increase in YTD FCF**

Marketable Securities,

(YoY Q2FY21 vs Q2FY20)

Customers >10 Employees and

Excluding Restricted Cash

Customers <10 employees

(Q2FY21)

(Q2FY21)

  • We calculate net dollar expansion rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from customers with more than 10 employees as of the 12 months prior to such period end (Prior Period ARR). We then calculate the ARR from these customers as of the current period end (Current Period ARR). The calculation of Current Period ARR includes any upsells, contraction and attrition. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net dollar expansion rate. For the trailing 12-months calculation, we take an average of this calculation over the

trailing 12 months.

11

** See appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures. We define FCF as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

Explosive Customer Growth

Customers with more than 10

Customers with >$100K TTM

Customers with >$1M ARR

employees

Revenue

112%

226%

458%

12

Upmarket Movement with Room for Significant Growth

Global 2000 (G2K) Penetration Rate by ARR Threshold

54%

29%

12%

>$1K ARR

>$10K ARR

>$100K ARR

26% Q2 FY20

14% Q2 FY20

6% Q2 FY20

13

Global 2000 segments spending >$100K ARR

Number of Customers

14

International leads with 629% YoY growth

Top International Countries by Revenue

(Q2FY21)

YoY

Growth

APAC:

573%

EMEA:

669%

Americas:

288%

Subtotal revenue percentage has been rounded.

15

Tremendous Opportunity: Zoom Phone

43+

Countries & Territories

where Zoom Phone in

$23B+

GA

Total Addressable

Market by 2024*

500K+

ZP Seats Sold TTM

7 Master Agent Partners and 2000+ Sub-Agents

5,800+

ZP customers with more

than 10 employees

All metrics are through Q2FY21.

*IDC 2020 Report

16

High Demand for Large Virtual Events

Annualized Webinar Minutes Run-Rate

* Annualized webinar minute run-rate is calculated by multiplying the quarter ending month's exit webinar minutes by 12. Q3FY21 QTD data is as of Sept 30, 2020.

17

Financial Framework (Non-GAAP)

Actual

Previous

Updated

Long-Term

Long-term

Q2FY21

Profile

Profile

Revenue

Gross Margin %

72%

~80-82%

~80%

Research & Development

4%

~10-12%

~10-12%

a % of

Sales & Marketing

19%

~40-42%

~30-35%

General & Administrative

8%

~8-10%

~8-10%

As

Operating Margin

42%

20%+

~25%

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. The above financial framework should not be construed to be guidance.

18

The Zoom ESG Pledge

Zoom cares for the long-term benefits of our community, our customers, our company, our teammates and ourselves. We strive to make a positive impact by delivering virtual connections to the global community and committing to build a sustainable future for our environment and society.

19

Leadership Role in the new WFA world

  • Proven ability to scale
  • Global brand and awareness
  • Innovation and security focus
  • Well positioned for growth
  • Strong financial profile combination of revenue, profit & FCF
  • Culture focused on customer and employee happiness

20

Zoom Phone & Zoom Room Presentation

Graeme Geddes,

Head of Zoom Phone & Rooms

21

Zoom Phone

Last Year at Zoomtopia...

Zoom Phone

Modern Phone Solution

  • Seamlessly integrated phone features
  • Domestic & international calling
  • Seamlessly elevate calls to a Zoom Meeting

Centralized Management

  • Single point administration
  • Single unified app experience
  • Call detail reporting & quality monitoring

Secure & Reliable

  • Secure HD Voice
  • QoS delivered by adaptive rate codecs
  • Globally distributed datacenters

Zoom Phone a year in review...

400+ Platform Features Delivered

Nov-Oct 2020

Continued feature acceleration including: Nomadic e911, FedRAMP certification, Transfer to Meeting, 256bit GCM encryption, Proximity Handoff (iOS), Barge/ Monitor/Whisper, and more.

Master / Agent

Program Launch

Mar 2020

Launched Master/Agent channel program with Avant, Intelisys, Pax8 and Telarus in March. In September expanded internationally with Nuvias, Scansource, and Tradewinds. ●Broadcast studios

International Expansion

Aug 2020

Expanded international footprint to provide local numbers in 43 countries & territories globally

Global Telephony

SIMPLIFIED

Global Select Plan

Aug 2020

Introduced Global Select Plan, a simplified way to purchase and manage Global Telephony. A single license, at a single price for Unlimited Domestic Calling.with Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

International Expansion

2

4 Countries

7 Countries

18 Countries

43+ Countries &

Countries

& Territories

& Territories

Territories

Jan 2019

July 2019

Dec 2019

Mar 2020

United States

Australia

Ireland

Austria, Belgium,

Canada

United Kingdom

New Zealand

Denmark,

Puerto Rico

France,

Germany, Italy,

Netherlands,

Spain, Sweden,

Switzerland,

Portugal

Aug 2020

Argentina, Brazil,

Bulgaria, Chile,

Colombia, Costa

Rica, Croatia, Czech

Republic, Ecuador,

Estonia, Finland,

Greece, Hong Kong,

Hungary, Lithuania,

Luxembourg,

Mexico, Norway,

Panama, Peru,

Poland, Romania,

Singapore, Slovakia,

Slovenia

Zoom Phone growth...

500K+

8X+

Traffic increase

Seats Sold in TTM

TTM

5,800+

Paid customers

w/10 or more

employees

22%

Customers new

to Zoom

All Metrics are through Q2FY21

Customers new to Zoom includes all customers regardless of size

Geography

Customer Size

Top Verticals

● Technology

● Financial Services

● Professional Services

● Manufacturing

● Retail

● Healthcare

● BioTech/Pharma

All Metrics are through Q2FY21

UpMarket defined as bookings from customers >1K Employees Geographic data based on seats sold to customers HQ in market

Zoomtopia Announcements...

  • Nomadic e911
  • Team MMS
  • AI Spam Blocking
  • International Expansion: South Africa
  • MSFT Teams Integration
  • Zoom Phone Appliance

Announcing at Zoomtopia 2020

Nomadic E911

*Beta in Q4 CY20

Team MMS

*SMS/MMS GA Q4 CY20

*Team SMS Q1 CY21

Zoom Phone & Work from Anywhere

Helping our customers respond to the demands of WFA

Zoom Phone Breakout Sessions

Zoom Rooms

Zoom Rooms & Devices a year in review...

Zoom Rooms

Appliances

Oct 2019

Turnkey room solutions to streamline deployment and management experience.

First to market features

Dec 2019

  • Native room control integration
  • One-clickto join 3rd party meetings (BJN, Webex, GTM, LogMeIn, Teams, S4B)
  • Support up to 10 controllers
  • Companion whiteboard

●Broadcast studios

Zoom HaaS

July 2020

Launched Zoom HaaS in the US for rooms and phones with Neat, DTEN, Poly, and Yealink devices

Zoom for Home

Aug 2020

Launched new device category for remote working use cases. Launched with Zoom for Home - DTEN ME and have since announced smart display partnerships with Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

Announcing at Zoomtopia 2020

New hardware solutions for 2021

Announcing at Zoomtopia 2020

New features helping enable re-entering the office*

Virtual Receptionist (Zoom Rooms Kiosk)

Enhancing Voice Commands

Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery to better enable face-to-face

(and adding support for Alexa

collaboration with in-room and remote participants.

native integration)

Scheduling Display with

Control room from mobile

people counting

or desktop device

And more enhancements around reporting &

remote administration...

*Roadmap Q4 2020- H1 2021

New whiteboarding enhancements

Sticky notes & infinite canvas

Persistent whiteboarding & whiteboard templates

*Roadmap Q4 2020- H1 2021

Zoom Rooms breakout sessions...

Adapting Rooms and Workspaces for the Post-Pandemic Workplace

Oct 15 11a

- 11:45a PT

Native Room Control Integrations: A Guide to Custom Network-Based Controls Within

Oct 14 1p - 1:30p PT

Zoom Rooms

Pushing the Limits of Zoom Rooms: Beyond the Traditional Conference Room

Oct 15

10a

- 10:45a PT

Interoperability in the Conference Room: Leveraging Existing Investments to Connect to

Oct 15

1p - 1:45p PT

the Zoom Cloud

Zoom for Home and Your Next Great In-Home Workspace

Oct 15

10a

- 10:45a PT

How to Design Environments That Optimize Blended Learning

Oct 14 10a - 10:45a PT

Customer Fireside Chat

Ryan Azus,

Chief Revenue Officer

38

Guest Speakers

Ryan Azus

Kevin Atkin

Jill Porubovic

Chief Revenue Officer

Director of IT - Real Time Collaboration

SVP Technical Workforce

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Gilead

Discovery Inc.

39

Executives Q&A

Eric Yuan, Founder & CEO

Kelly Steckelberg, CFO

Ryan Azus, CRO

40

Thanks!

#Zoomtopia

41

Appendix

42

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

43

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

44

G2K Industry Segment Mapping

Consumer

Goods/Retail

Technology

Software & Programming

Computer Hardware

Computer Services

Semiconductors

Electronics

Electrical Equipment

Computer & Electronics

Retail

Security Systems

Computer Storage

Devices

Financial Services

Major Banks

Investment Services

Diversified Insurance

Regional Banks

Consumer Financial

Services

Life & Health Insurance

Property & Casualty

Insurance

Trading Companies

Thrifts & Mortgage

Finance

Rental & Leasing

Healthcare/Pharma

Medical Equipment &

Supplies

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechs

Managed Health Care

Healthcare Services

Precision Healthcare

Equipment

Beverages

Discount Stores

Auto & Truck

Manufacturers

Internet & Catalog Retail

Apparel/Accessories

Apparel/Footwear Retail

Recreational Products

Household/Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Specialty Stores

Food Retail

Drug Retail

Department Stores

Tobacco

Home Improvement Retail

Household Appliances

Furniture & Fixtures

45

G2K Industry Segment Mapping contd.

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom

Telecommunications

services

Communications

Equipment

Media

Telecommunications

services

Communications

Equipment

Energy

Oil & Gas Operations

Electric Utilities

Natural Gas Utilities

Diversified Utilities

Oil Services & Equipment

Business Services

Business & Personal

Services

Transportation

Hospitality/

Travel

Hotels & Motels

Casinos & Gaming

Restaurants

Advertising/

Printing

Printing & Publishing

Advertising

Real Estate

Real Estate

Other

Unknown

Transportation

Other Transportation

Airline

Energy

Diversified Chemicals

Conglomerates

Food Processing

Other Industrial Equipment

Construction Materials

Construction Services

Heavy Equipment

Business Products &

Supplies

Specialized Chemicals

Containers & Packaging

Iron & Steel

Diversified Metals &

Mining

Environmental & Waste

Paper & Paper Products

Aluminum

Forest Products

46

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 18:24:04 UTC

