Zoom Video Communications : Analyst Day Presentation
0
10/14/2020 | 02:25pm EDT
Analyst Day
October 14, 2020
Zoom Video Communications
1
Agenda
11:00 am Welcome
Tom McCallum, Head of Investor Relations
11:05 am - 11:20 am Future of Work and Future of Zoom
Kelly Steckelberg, Chief Financial Officer
IMAGE PLACEHOLDER
11:20 am - 11:40 am Zoom Phone and Zooms Presentation
Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone and Rooms
11:40 am - 12:10 pm Customer Fireside Chat
Ryan Azus, CRO, Jill Porubovic, SVP Technical Workforce of Discovery Inc., and Kevin Atkin, Director of IT of Gilead
12:10 pm - 1:00 pm Executives Q&A
● Eric Yuan, Founder and CEO, Kelly Steckelberg, and Ryan Azus
2
Use of non-GAAP financial measures
In addition to the financials presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation includes non-GAAP Free Cash Flow. Non-GAAP metrics have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP metrics versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP metrics as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of Zoom's non-GAAP metrics to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. See the Appendix for reconciliation between each non-GAAP metric and the most comparable GAAP measure.
3
Safe Harbor
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation have been prepared by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the presenter or Zoom or any officer, director, employee, agent or advisor of Zoom. This presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. Information provided in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation speak only as of the date hereof.
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation include express and implied "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "target," "explore," "continue ," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to our market size and growth strategy as well as opportunities related to the same, our reputation in the market, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures, investments, growth rates, and our long-term financial framework, as well as trends regarding the same, our future results of operations or financial condition, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies and the impact to our business from the COVID 19 pandemic. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual result s, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others, our business would be harmed by any decline in new customers and hosts, renewals or upgrades, our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our prospects and future results of operations, we operate in competitive markets, we do not expect to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future, there is continued uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of the COVID 19 and the responses of government and private industry thereto, as well as the impact of COVID 19 on the overall economic environment, any or all of which will have an impact on demand for remote work solutions for business as well as overall distributed face to face interactions and collaboration using Zoom, our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our co located data centers, and failures in internet infrastructure or interference with broadband access could cause current or potential users to believe that our systems are unreliable. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors"
and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our quarterly report on Form 10 Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020. Forward
looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we compete are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
4
Future of Work Future of Zoom
Kelly Steckelberg, Chief Financial Officer
5
"We're in a new digital world, in an all digital world. The past is
gone, it's not coming back… We need to rebuild our companies, our organizations and ultimately we need to rebuild ourselves to be successful in this new digital future... Zoom is not the
future. Zoom is the present. This is our present reality."
Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO on CNBC September 27, 2020
6
Zoom as a driving force enabling communication
and collaboration worldwide
Work anywhere
Learn anywhere
Connect anywhere
7
Staying connected when physical gathering is not possible
8
Future of Work and Collaboration at Zoom
Safe hybrid workplace with the best inclusive and immersive virtual experience for both in-office and remote workers
Touchless voice commands and virtual reception
Better face-to-face interaction smart gallery
Shared meeting wallpapers and scenes
Zoom for Home
9
Scaling with Demand
Annualized Meeting Minutes Run-Rate*
* Annualized meeting minute run-rate is calculated by multiplying the quarter ending month's exit meeting minutes by 12. Q3FY21 QTD data is as of Sept 30, 2020.
10
Zoom Snapshot
355%
$2.6B+
130%+
TTM Dollar-Based Net
Q2FY21
Expansion Rate*
Annualized Revenue
for 9 straight quarters
YoY Revenue Growth
Run-Rate
(as of July 31, 2020)
(Q2FY21)
64/36
$1.5B
19x
Revenue split between
Cash, Cash Equivalents and
Increase in YTD FCF**
Marketable Securities,
(YoY Q2FY21 vs Q2FY20)
Customers >10 Employees and
Excluding Restricted Cash
Customers <10 employees
(Q2FY21)
(Q2FY21)
We calculate net dollar expansion rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from customers with more than 10 employees as of the 12 months prior to such period end (Prior Period ARR). We then calculate the ARR from these customers as of the current period end (Current Period ARR). The calculation of Current Period ARR includes any upsells, contraction and attrition. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net dollar expansion rate. For the trailing 12-months calculation, we take an average of this calculation over the
trailing 12 months.
11
** See appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures. We define FCF as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.
Explosive Customer Growth
Customers with more than 10
Customers with >$100K TTM
Customers with >$1M ARR
employees
Revenue
112%
226%
458%
12
Upmarket Movement with Room for Significant Growth
Global 2000 (G2K) Penetration Rate by ARR Threshold
54%
29%
12%
>$1K ARR
>$10K ARR
>$100K ARR
26% Q2 FY20
14% Q2 FY20
6% Q2 FY20
13
Global 2000 segments spending >$100K ARR
Number of Customers
14
International leads with 629% YoY growth
Top International Countries by Revenue
(Q2FY21)
YoY
Growth
APAC:
573%
EMEA:
669%
Americas:
288%
Subtotal revenue percentage has been rounded.
15
Tremendous Opportunity: Zoom Phone
43+
Countries & Territories
where Zoom Phone in
$23B+
GA
Total Addressable
Market by 2024*
500K+
ZP Seats Sold TTM
7 Master Agent Partners and 2000+ Sub-Agents
5,800+
ZP customers with more
than 10 employees
All metrics are through Q2FY21.
*IDC 2020 Report
16
High Demand for Large Virtual Events
Annualized Webinar Minutes Run-Rate
* Annualized webinar minute run-rate is calculated by multiplying the quarter ending month's exit webinar minutes by 12. Q3FY21 QTD data is as of Sept 30, 2020.
17
Financial Framework (Non-GAAP)
Actual
Previous
Updated
Long-Term
Long-term
Q2FY21
Profile
Profile
Revenue
Gross Margin %
72%
~80-82%
~80%
Research & Development
4%
~10-12%
~10-12%
a % of
Sales & Marketing
19%
~40-42%
~30-35%
General & Administrative
8%
~8-10%
~8-10%
As
Operating Margin
42%
20%+
~25%
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. The above financial framework should not be construed to be guidance.
18
The Zoom ESG Pledge
Zoom cares for the long-term benefits of our community, our customers, our company, our teammates and ourselves. We strive to make a positive impact by delivering virtual connections to the global community and committing to build a sustainable future for our environment and society.
19
Leadership Role in the new WFA world
Proven ability to scale
Global brand and awareness
Innovation and security focus
Well positioned for growth
Strong financial profile combination of revenue, profit & FCF
Culture focused on customer and employee happiness
20
Zoom Phone & Zoom Room Presentation
Graeme Geddes,
Head of Zoom Phone & Rooms
21
Zoom Phone
Last Year at Zoomtopia...
Zoom Phone
Modern Phone Solution
Seamlessly integrated phone features
Domestic & international calling
Seamlessly elevate calls to a Zoom Meeting
Centralized Management
Single point administration
Single unified app experience
Call detail reporting & quality monitoring
Secure & Reliable
Secure HD Voice
QoS delivered by adaptive rate codecs
Globally distributed datacenters
Zoom Phone a year in review...
400+ Platform Features Delivered
Nov-Oct 2020
Continued feature acceleration including: Nomadic e911, FedRAMP certification, Transfer to Meeting, 256bit GCM encryption, Proximity Handoff (iOS), Barge/ Monitor/Whisper, and more.
Master / Agent
Program Launch
Mar 2020
Launched Master/Agent channel program with Avant, Intelisys, Pax8 and Telarus in March. In September expanded internationally with Nuvias, Scansource, and Tradewinds. ●Broadcast studios
International Expansion
Aug 2020
Expanded international footprint to provide local numbers in 43 countries & territories globally
Global Telephony
SIMPLIFIED
Global Select Plan
Aug 2020
Introduced Global Select Plan, a simplified way to purchase and manage Global Telephony. A single license, at a single price for Unlimited Domestic Calling.with Google, Amazon, and Facebook.
International Expansion
2
4 Countries
7 Countries
18 Countries
43+ Countries &
Countries
& Territories
& Territories
Territories
Jan 2019
July 2019
Dec 2019
Mar 2020
United States
Australia
Ireland
Austria, Belgium,
Canada
United Kingdom
New Zealand
Denmark,
Puerto Rico
France,
Germany, Italy,
Netherlands,
Spain, Sweden,
Switzerland,
Portugal
Aug 2020
Argentina, Brazil,
Bulgaria, Chile,
Colombia, Costa
Rica, Croatia, Czech
Republic, Ecuador,
Estonia, Finland,
Greece, Hong Kong,
Hungary, Lithuania,
Luxembourg,
Mexico, Norway,
Panama, Peru,
Poland, Romania,
Singapore, Slovakia,
Slovenia
Zoom Phone growth...
500K+
8X+
Traffic increase
Seats Sold in TTM
TTM
5,800+
Paid customers
w/10 or more
employees
22%
Customers new
to Zoom
All Metrics are through Q2FY21
Customers new to Zoom includes all customers regardless of size
Geography
Customer Size
Top Verticals
● Technology
● Financial Services
● Professional Services
● Manufacturing
● Retail
● Healthcare
● BioTech/Pharma
All Metrics are through Q2FY21
UpMarket defined as bookings from customers >1K Employees Geographic data based on seats sold to customers HQ in market
Zoomtopia Announcements...
Nomadic e911
Team MMS
AI Spam Blocking
International Expansion: South Africa
MSFT Teams Integration
Zoom Phone Appliance
Announcing at Zoomtopia 2020
Nomadic E911
*Beta in Q4 CY20
Team MMS
*SMS/MMS GA Q4 CY20
*Team SMS Q1 CY21
Zoom Phone & Work from Anywhere
Helping our customers respond to the demands of WFA
Zoom Phone Breakout Sessions
Zoom Rooms
Zoom Rooms & Devices a year in review...
Zoom Rooms
Appliances
Oct 2019
Turnkey room solutions to streamline deployment and management experience.
Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 18:24:04 UTC