Zoom Video Communications : Apps to Support Your Wellness Goals

Zoom Apps to Support Your Wellness Goals

Camilla Marais January 11, 20224 min read

The new year provides an opportunity for us to make resolutions, set intentions, and establish professional and personal goals. As we dive into 2022, what better way to track your progress than in your everyday syncs, meetings, and social gatherings?

Zoom Apps enable you to make and sustain your positive initiatives. Let's take a look at how these apps can be used to support health, wellness, and gratitude in the new year.

Connect with your coworkers by participating in custom team wellness challenges with the Wellness Coach app for Zoom! The new Launch-A-Challenge feature allows you to easily create fun and engaging competitions that support your mental, physical, and emotional health. You can even invite your friends and family to join in! Wellness Coach features goal tracking, private coaching, daily meditations, and a variety of on-demand music, stretches, and more to help you and your team stay energized, focused, and engaged throughout the workday.

If you've ever spent hours in back-to-back virtual meetings, you are no stranger to virtual fatigue. That's why the Thrive Reset app is a must-download for anyone looking to reduce stress in the new year. Choose from a variety of breathing, stretching, and gratitude "Resets" to help you reduce stress in just 60 seconds - before, during, or after your meeting. Neuroscience shows that we can course-correct from stress in 60 to 90 seconds. That's all it takes to complete a Reset.

Did you know that gift giving can increase serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin levels? Produce more "feel-good" chemicals by integrating generosity and gratitude into your daily life with the Donations by Pledge app through Zoom. You can support causes you care about through charity galas and nonprofit fundraisers, virtual celebrations, school fundraisers, corporate events, and more. Donations by Pledge allows meeting attendees to create a fundraiser in minutes, add a Donate button to any Zoom meeting, thank donors via an interactive donation experience, and more. Start making an impact on Zoom today!

WW is making 2022 the year of YOU. The Wellness that Works app by WW, paired with the all-new WW PersonalPoints Program, encourages users to adopt healthy habits for their virtual meetings - behind the screen and beyond - no matter where they are. To help with the effects of a sedentary workday, Wellness that Works provides users with push notification reminders to move more, eat better, and shift their mindset throughout the day or when they need it most. Get access to behavior change tools and resources and start 2022 with inspiration from WW!

Start the new year with these apps and more on the Zoom App Marketplace. Use our App Installation Guide for information on installing your favorite apps.

To access Zoom Apps:

Make sure you've downloaded the latest version of the Zoom client. Open Zoom and click the Apps tab in the desktop client or in the toolbar of your next meeting. For some accounts, users may need admins to enable the Zoom Apps icon in the account settings for it to be visible in the desktop client and meeting toolbar. Click Discover to see the list of available Zoom Apps and add your favorites.

You can also go to the App Marketplace, navigate to the Zoom Apps category, and add your favorite apps. Once added, you can find your added apps under the Apps icon in the My Apps tab in your client and in the interface of your Zoom Meetings.

Your company's IT admins can also control how Zoom Apps are used across your organization with admin settings. Your admin may require that you get pre-approval before adding specific Zoom Apps, so be sure they have pre-approved the apps you would like to use.

Check out the App Marketplace to explore other integrations that will help elevate your meeting experiences!