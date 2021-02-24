Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoom Video Communications : Hardware as a Service Program Expands to New Regions

02/24/2021 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Zoom's Hardware as a Service Program Expands to New Regions
Karen Hong

February 24, 20213 min read

Zoom's Hardware as a Service (HaaS) program is expanding! Previously U.S. only, Zoom's HaaS is now available to our customers in 18 countries throughout Europe, who can use it to select from a variety of subscription options for phone and meeting room hardware.

As discussed during our recent webinar, Zoom Hardware as a Service Expands to EMEA, HaaS can be used to deploy a dynamic communications experience tailored to unique business needs.

What is Zoom's HaaS?

Our HaaS program provides access to Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms hardware solutions through a subscription service, giving organizations the ability to outfit their employees with leading video conference rooms and phones and scale these solutions at a fixed monthly price.

All Zoom HaaS solutions are supported by Zoom, enabling a consistent experience for customers. IT leaders also have the option to add professional and managed services to their subscription, providing organizations with hassle-free installation and enhanced end-to-end management from Zoom's professional services teams.

HaaS supports the hybrid workforce

As businesses look to enable the hybrid workforce, a program like Zoom's HaaS will play a pivotal role. HaaS evolves the traditional hardware experience, which is often costly, unwieldy, and difficult to manage. With many companies unable to afford equipment for all their employees or needing to adjust the hardware to a changing headcount, HaaS helps organizations remain flexible and avoid large upfront costs. With it, businesses can equip themselves with hardware solutions from leading vendors for a cost-effective monthly rate, freeing up their budget for important projects and increasing accessibility to quality solutions.

Zoom's HaaS also allows organizations to easily scale up or down according to their business needs. With the ability to tailor and adjust devices over time, customers can evolve their hardware as their business grows, helping their organization navigate the future of work.

Expanded availability in 18 countries [Link][Link]

Zoom's HaaS EMEA expansion features the same hardware product offerings as the U.S., which are all designed to support both Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms. The program features world-class hardware from DTEN, Poly, Yealink, and Neat.

The HaaS expansion extends to 18 countries in total: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K.

To learn more about Zoom's HaaS program, please visit our Hardware as a Service page or read this Zoom HaaS eBook.

Don't forget to share this post

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 18:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
01:49pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Hardware as a Service Program Expands to New Regions
PU
10:37aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Rosenblatt Adjusts Zoom Video Communications' Price ..
MT
02/23ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : How Zoom Phone Helps K-12 Schools Overcome 3 Big Tel..
PU
02/22Apple users may spend more on non-gaming mobile apps by 2024 - report
RE
02/22ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : The Truth Behind These 5 Zoom Myths
PU
02/19ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : 4 Tips for Virtual Sales Success
PU
02/19Salesforce Q4 Results Likely `Solid' Amid Cloud Strength, Wedbush Securities ..
MT
02/18WEBINAR RECAP &NDASH; ASK ME ANYTHIN : Feb. 17
PU
02/18Big Tech Stocks Lead Broader Market Lower
DJ
02/17ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : 5 Reasons This State Bank ‘Meets Happy' with Z..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 580 M - -
Net income 2021 558 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 205x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2021 43,4x
EV / Sales 2022 31,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 871
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 456,95 $
Last Close Price 388,16 $
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.90%113 300
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.34%1 759 373
SEA LIMITED27.08%128 909
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC3.05%60 380
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.50%56 254
SYNOPSYS INC.3.41%38 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ