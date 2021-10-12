Zoom Video Communications : How a Cloud Phone Solution Complements Your Communications Strategy

How a Cloud Phone Solution Complements Your Communications Strategy

John Montgomery October 12, 20215 min read

The world of work has changed. Work is no longer restricted to the office, and communication and collaboration can take place anywhere across a wide range of devices. Organizations need to provide communication solutions that enable this flexibility and that readily integrate with the rest of their workplace hardware and software.

Cloud phone solutions were designed to address these modern challenges. And for those who leverage cloud phone as part of a unified communications platform, there are numerous opportunities to streamline your workflows and get more done together.

Here are a few reasons why enterprise organizations are embracing cloud phone solutions:

Many enterprise organizations leverage a wide range of workplace applications to bolster productivity and coordinate their operations, including calendaring and messaging applications, customer relationship management software, and other SaaS solutions such as Microsoft Office or Google Workspace.

With the ability to use a cloud phone solution alongside your favorite workspace apps, you can work seamlessly without having to jump from application to application. Here are some popular integrations that can help you get more done:

Salesforce - View and manage call logs, playback voicemail and call recordings, and call contacts within Salesforce with the click of a button.

- View and manage call logs, playback voicemail and call recordings, and call contacts within Salesforce with the click of a button. Microsoft Teams - Seamlessly incorporate Zoom Phone into your existing Teams workflow with the ability to make Zoom Phone calls from the app.

- Seamlessly incorporate Zoom Phone into your existing Teams workflow with the ability to make Zoom Phone calls from the app. Google Workspace - Call contacts, event attendees, and external numbers directly from Gmail and Google Calendar.

- Call contacts, event attendees, and external numbers directly from Gmail and Google Calendar. Gong - Record, transcribe, and analyze calls to help you gain insight into your team and customers while improving performance. =

- Record, transcribe, and analyze calls to help you gain insight into your team and customers while improving performance. = Slack - Start a Zoom Phone call from any Slack chat, channel, or group message with the slash command "/zoom call".

Be sure to check out our session from Zoomtopia 2021, Building With Zoom Phone: The Latest Apps and Integrations, to discover some of the latest integrations for Zoom Phone.

A large, constantly evolving communications infrastructure requires straightforward management tools to provide a safe and frictionless user experience.

With the ability to set permissions at the user, group, and account level; add and remove users; and easily import new numbers, admins can streamline the management of their phone system. System admins can also access their management portal from any authorized device, meaning they can troubleshoot issues and manage their phone system online from anywhere instead of coming into the office.

You can learn more about how to best manage your Zoom experience in our Zoomtopia session, "Best Practices for Managing Zoom on Your Network."

An enterprise-grade phone solution provides users with the flexibility they need to communicate and collaborate from anywhere, regardless of what device they are using. Cloud phone solutions work on a wide range of devices, including mobile, desktop computers, desk phones, and conference room spaces, giving employees and organizations the flexibility to communicate with the devices of their choice.

Employees can access business phone communications on any of their personal devices, granting them access to their business phone contacts wherever they are. And with the ability to set personal business hours, create automated call queues, and customize an auto receptionist, your teams can relax after hours while still ensuring that customer calls are answered.

See how industry leaders are leveraging this newfound flexibility in our Zoomtopia 2021 session, "Reimagining the New Hybrid Workspace With Zoom Phone".

As workspace technology has advanced, so have the security threats that seek to manipulate it. Organizations need a secure phone solution to help protect communications. A cloud phone solution allows providers to constantly update the software, enabling organizations to keep their phone system protections up-to-date.

Cloud phone solutions also have a wide range of security features to enable secure communications. End-to-end encryption, the ability to restrict recording phone call audio, and other functionalities help organizations in regulated industries such as government, financial services, healthcare, and education meet compliance requirements.

You can learn more about Zoom's security features by checking out our recent Zoomtopia sessions, "The 'Keys' to Enhancing Your Security With Zoom," and "Safety, Security, and Zoom Phone".

Enterprise organizations require a consistent, intuitive communications experience, which is why many enterprises implement a cloud phone solution as part of a unified communications platform. This gives employees one solution for all their communication needs and organizations one platform to deploy and manage.

Here are a few examples of what you can do when your phone solution is part of a unified communications platform:

Elevate a call to a meeting - Rather than ending a phone call and starting a video meeting, simply elevate your call directly to a meeting so you can share content and collaborate more directly.

- Rather than ending a phone call and starting a video meeting, simply elevate your call directly to a meeting so you can share content and collaborate more directly. Easily find contacts - With all your business contacts in one place, you can easily find who you're looking for by typing their name in the search bar.

- With all your business contacts in one place, you can easily find who you're looking for by typing their name in the search bar. Instantly start phone calls - No need to jump between a cloud phone application and your chat solution. Simply look up a contact and start a chat, phone call, or video meeting with a single click.

Hear from industry experts about the power of a consolidated communications solution in our Zoomtopia session, "The Power of a Single Provider for Your Business Communications Needs."

For more information on how Zoom Phone and our unified communications solution can help you transform your operations and streamline workflows, visit our Zoom Phone page.

And for valuable insights from our enterprise customers and product experts about how the Zoom platform enables critical communications, check out our Zoomtopia 2021 on-demand library.

Don't forget to share this post