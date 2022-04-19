Zoom Video Communications : Introducing Zoom Whiteboard, A New Visual Collaboration Solution

Introducing Zoom Whiteboard, A New Visual Collaboration Solution

Maribeth Brown April 19, 20224 min read

Modern communication solutions like video conferencing have transformed our ability to collaborate and get more done together in a digital space, whether in the office, at home, in the classroom, or somewhere in between. However, capturing and directing the energy, spontaneity, and free-flowing creativity that comes with an in-person connection in a virtual meeting can be difficult.

With Zoom Whiteboard, you can brainstorm and collaborate on a persistent, expandable, digital canvas. In-person and remote teams can ideate from Zoom-enabled devices, providing you and your team with the intuitive features you need to collaborate.

We've redesigned our virtual whiteboarding experience to bring you the all-new Zoom Whiteboard, a cross-platform visual collaboration solution built right into Zoom Meetings and Zoom Rooms for Touch devices like the DTEN D7 and Neat Board, with support for Zoom Chat coming soon.

Complement your Zoom Rooms with a dedicated Companion Whiteboard, like the new DTEN ONboard, the first purpose-built interactive touch display for advanced whiteboarding coming soon.

And because Zoom Whiteboard is persistent, you can seamlessly access your saved whiteboards at any time - you can even create and access your whiteboards in Zoom Rooms, no meeting required!

Zoom Whiteboard provides teams with the features they need to succeed:

A unified space for collaboration - Provide on-site and hybrid teams with a unified space where they can visually structure their ideas and collaborate on persistent online whiteboards.

- Provide on-site and hybrid teams with a unified space where they can visually structure their ideas and collaborate on persistent online whiteboards. Innovative functionality - Enable dynamic collaboration and brainstorming with intuitive whiteboarding features, including advanced shapes and connectors, adding, dragging and dropping images, sticky notes, messages, and more.

- Enable dynamic collaboration and brainstorming with intuitive whiteboarding features, including advanced shapes and connectors, adding, dragging and dropping images, sticky notes, messages, and more. Enhanced flexibility - Empower your teams to collaborate from anywhere using any Zoom-enabled device and seamlessly integrate persistent digital whiteboards into existing workflows across video and meeting spaces.

- Empower your teams to collaborate from anywhere using any Zoom-enabled device and seamlessly integrate persistent digital whiteboards into existing workflows across video and meeting spaces. Seamless scalability - Easily share information and provide large teams and organizations with instant access to collaboration projects with intuitive sharing controls.

- Easily share information and provide large teams and organizations with instant access to collaboration projects with intuitive sharing controls. Enterprise-grade security - Replace in-room whiteboards that can easily leak data and provide admins with a single collaboration solution to manage.

The ability to collaborate visually in a digital space is an invaluable tool for teams in a wide range of industries and across many use cases, including:

Education - Create an engaging space where students can share ideas, work together to solve problems and enjoy a visual breakdown of concepts and lessons. Teachers can create a visual representation of lesson plans during faculty meetings.

- Create an engaging space where students can share ideas, work together to solve problems and enjoy a visual breakdown of concepts and lessons. Teachers can create a visual representation of lesson plans during faculty meetings. Training - Provide new hires with simple visual diagrams they can amend and make notes on, create engaging team-building and problem-solving exercises, and help retain new information during onboarding sessions.

- Provide new hires with simple visual diagrams they can amend and make notes on, create engaging team-building and problem-solving exercises, and help retain new information during onboarding sessions. Project management - Streamline the sharing, review, and editing of project roadmaps, and help your teams keep a close eye on your progress by using an online whiteboard to visually document process flows, track changes, and more.

To get started with Zoom Whiteboard, you'll need Zoom version 5.10.3 or later. Here's how you can create, access, and share your digital whiteboards:

Sign into your Zoom account using the Zoom client on your device or web browser. Select the Whiteboards tab, and choose New Whiteboard to start a whiteboard. To view your whiteboards, select the 'My Whiteboards' tab. You can also select 'Shared with Me' to view whiteboards that have been shared with you. To share a digital whiteboard you've created, open the whiteboard you wish to share, select the Share button, and type the contact or email you wish to share the board with.

*Pro tip: Be sure to visit our support page to learn more about Zoom Whiteboard and its features!

To see how you can enhance your team's collaboration and take your brainstorming sessions to the next level, sign up for our April 21 "What's New at Zoom" webinar or visit our support page.