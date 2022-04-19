Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 09:33:45 am EDT
104.98 USD   -0.72%
09:26aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Spring Forward with Zoom Whiteboard, Gesture Recognition, Zoom IQ for Sales, and More!
PU
09:16aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Introducing Zoom Whiteboard, A New Visual Collaboration Solution
PU
09:01aZoom Whiteboard, the Collaboration Canvas for Hybrid Teams, Now Available
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoom Video Communications : Introducing Zoom Whiteboard, A New Visual Collaboration Solution

04/19/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Introducing Zoom Whiteboard, A New Visual Collaboration Solution
Maribeth Brown

April 19, 20224 min read

Modern communication solutions like video conferencing have transformed our ability to collaborate and get more done together in a digital space, whether in the office, at home, in the classroom, or somewhere in between. However, capturing and directing the energy, spontaneity, and free-flowing creativity that comes with an in-person connection in a virtual meeting can be difficult.

With Zoom Whiteboard, you can brainstorm and collaborate on a persistent, expandable, digital canvas. In-person and remote teams can ideate from Zoom-enabled devices, providing you and your team with the intuitive features you need to collaborate.

Reimagine the drawing board with Zoom Whiteboard

We've redesigned our virtual whiteboarding experience to bring you the all-new Zoom Whiteboard, a cross-platform visual collaboration solution built right into Zoom Meetings and Zoom Rooms for Touch devices like the DTEN D7 and Neat Board, with support for Zoom Chat coming soon.

[Link]DTEN D7[Link]Neat Board

Complement your Zoom Rooms with a dedicated Companion Whiteboard, like the new DTEN ONboard, the first purpose-built interactive touch display for advanced whiteboarding coming soon.

And because Zoom Whiteboard is persistent, you can seamlessly access your saved whiteboards at any time - you can even create and access your whiteboards in Zoom Rooms, no meeting required!

Empowering secure, intuitive, and flexible collaboration

Zoom Whiteboard provides teams with the features they need to succeed:

  • A unified space for collaboration - Provide on-site and hybrid teams with a unified space where they can visually structure their ideas and collaborate on persistent online whiteboards.
  • Innovative functionality - Enable dynamic collaboration and brainstorming with intuitive whiteboarding features, including advanced shapes and connectors, adding, dragging and dropping images, sticky notes, messages, and more.
  • Enhanced flexibility - Empower your teams to collaborate from anywhere using any Zoom-enabled device and seamlessly integrate persistent digital whiteboards into existing workflows across video and meeting spaces.
  • Seamless scalability - Easily share information and provide large teams and organizations with instant access to collaboration projects with intuitive sharing controls.
  • Enterprise-grade security - Replace in-room whiteboards that can easily leak data and provide admins with a single collaboration solution to manage.
[Link] An online whiteboard solution for modern collaboration

The ability to collaborate visually in a digital space is an invaluable tool for teams in a wide range of industries and across many use cases, including:

  • Education - Create an engaging space where students can share ideas, work together to solve problems and enjoy a visual breakdown of concepts and lessons. Teachers can create a visual representation of lesson plans during faculty meetings.
  • Training - Provide new hires with simple visual diagrams they can amend and make notes on, create engaging team-building and problem-solving exercises, and help retain new information during onboarding sessions.
  • Project management - Streamline the sharing, review, and editing of project roadmaps, and help your teams keep a close eye on your progress by using an online whiteboard to visually document process flows, track changes, and more.
How to Get started with Zoom Whiteboard [Link]

To get started with Zoom Whiteboard, you'll need Zoom version 5.10.3 or later. Here's how you can create, access, and share your digital whiteboards:

  1. Sign into your Zoom account using the Zoom client on your device or web browser.
  2. Select the Whiteboards tab, and choose New Whiteboard to start a whiteboard.
  3. To view your whiteboards, select the 'My Whiteboards' tab. You can also select 'Shared with Me' to view whiteboards that have been shared with you.
  4. To share a digital whiteboard you've created, open the whiteboard you wish to share, select the Share button, and type the contact or email you wish to share the board with.

*Pro tip: Be sure to visit our support page to learn more about Zoom Whiteboard and its features!

Learn more about Zoom Whiteboard

To see how you can enhance your team's collaboration and take your brainstorming sessions to the next level, sign up for our April 21 "What's New at Zoom" webinar or visit our support page.

Don't forget to share this post

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 13:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
09:26aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Spring Forward with Zoom Whiteboard, Gesture Recognition, Zoom..
PU
09:16aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Introducing Zoom Whiteboard, A New Visual Collaboration Soluti..
PU
09:01aZoom Whiteboard, the Collaboration Canvas for Hybrid Teams, Now Available
AQ
04/18ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : An Enhanced User Interface for Zoom Rooms Devices
PU
04/15ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Maximize the Impact of Your Virtual Event With Hubs From Zoom ..
PU
04/14Goldman Sachs Lowers Zoom Video Communications Price Target to $163 From $171, Maintain..
MT
04/14ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Connect Your Teams with Box & Microsoft SharePoint Integration..
PU
04/13ZOOM IQ FOR SALES : Conversational Intelligence for Sellers
PU
04/13ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : New Ways to Host Impactful Webinars and Virtual Events with Zo..
PU
04/13Zoom Announces Platform Innovations to Elevate the Total Customer Experience
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 545 M - -
Net income 2023 534 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 59,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 31 629 M 31 629 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,06x
EV / Sales 2024 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 787
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 105,74 $
Average target price 162,34 $
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Head-Global Customer Support
Aparna Bawa Secretary, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-42.50%31 629
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.59%2 103 021
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.04%65 683
SEA LIMITED-53.50%58 458
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.48%57 524
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.37%45 489