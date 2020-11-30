Zoom Video Communications : Shares Fall Despite 3Q Profit, Sales Beat

By Kimberly Chin

Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s shares tumbled roughly 4% in after-hours trading Monday to $458 despite topping profit and sales expectations in the third quarter due to an increase in customers who use the platform for remote work.

The videoconferencing company's net profit was $198.4 million, or 66 cents a share, up from $2.2 million, or 1 cent a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 99 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of 76 cents a share.

Revenue more than quadrupled to $777.2 million from a year ago. Analysts were looking for $693.6 million.

Total operating expenses more than doubled from a year earlier to $326.2 million.

