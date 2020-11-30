Log in
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
Zoom Video Communications : Shares Fall Despite 3Q Profit, Sales Beat

11/30/2020 | 04:52pm EST
By Kimberly Chin

Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s shares tumbled roughly 4% in after-hours trading Monday to $458 despite topping profit and sales expectations in the third quarter due to an increase in customers who use the platform for remote work.

The videoconferencing company's net profit was $198.4 million, or 66 cents a share, up from $2.2 million, or 1 cent a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 99 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of 76 cents a share.

Revenue more than quadrupled to $777.2 million from a year ago. Analysts were looking for $693.6 million.

Total operating expenses more than doubled from a year earlier to $326.2 million.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-20 1651ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 406 M - -
Net income 2021 491 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 284x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 55,2x
EV / Sales 2022 42,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 427
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 454,05 $
Last Close Price 471,61 $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.593.14%134 136
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.48%1 627 246
SEA LIMITED353.88%90 173
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC86.14%55 821
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.97%48 407
SYNOPSYS INC.61.94%34 210
