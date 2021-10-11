Zoom Video Communications : a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Meeting Solutions

Log in
10/11/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
Zoom a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Meeting Solutions
Gary Chesnutis

October 11, 20212 min read

We're pleased to announce that Zoom has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions* for the sixth consecutive year!

The Meeting Solutions report assessed 15 companies that offer meeting solutions and named Zoom as a Leader. Zoom successfully meets a variety of established and newly defined virtual meeting scenarios using the Zoom Meetings, Zoom Video Webinars, and Zoom Rooms solutions.

2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions [Link]

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Zoom.

Zoom is the highest-scoring vendor across three use cases in this year's Critical Capabilities for Meeting Solutions: Learning and Training, External Presentation, and Webinar.

"We are honored that Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions," said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. "Zoom simplifies and elevates communications for every business, from the single entrepreneur to the world's largest enterprises, and we are humbled that so many organizations trust our frictionless, reliable, and secure platform. Zoom will continue to innovate our platform to meet emerging collaboration demands and further deliver customer happiness."

To read the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions report, please visit https://explore.zoom.us/en/gartner-meetings-2021.

* Note: The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions was formerly known as the Magic Quadrant for Web Conferencing.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Sources

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle, Brian Doherty, Christopher Trueman, 7 October 2021 - For Magic Quadrant report

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Meeting Solutions, Tom Eagle, Mike Fasciani, Brian Doherty, Christopher Trueman, 7 October 2021 - For Critical Capabilities report

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 16:21:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 016 M - -
Net income 2022 976 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 78,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75 782 M 75 782 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 725
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 255,05 $
Average target price 359,79 $
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Chief Technology Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-24.39%75 782
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.56%2 215 766
SEA LIMITED62.41%178 501
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC67.08%98 329
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE32.23%66 855
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-0.21%45 898