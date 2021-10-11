Zoom Video Communications : a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Meeting Solutions

Zoom a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Meeting Solutions

Gary Chesnutis October 11, 20212 min read

We're pleased to announce that Zoom has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions* for the sixth consecutive year!

The Meeting Solutions report assessed 15 companies that offer meeting solutions and named Zoom as a Leader. Zoom successfully meets a variety of established and newly defined virtual meeting scenarios using the Zoom Meetings, Zoom Video Webinars, and Zoom Rooms solutions.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Zoom.

Zoom is the highest-scoring vendor across three use cases in this year's Critical Capabilities for Meeting Solutions: Learning and Training, External Presentation, and Webinar.

"We are honored that Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions," said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. "Zoom simplifies and elevates communications for every business, from the single entrepreneur to the world's largest enterprises, and we are humbled that so many organizations trust our frictionless, reliable, and secure platform. Zoom will continue to innovate our platform to meet emerging collaboration demands and further deliver customer happiness."

To read the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions report, please visit https://explore.zoom.us/en/gartner-meetings-2021.

* Note: The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions was formerly known as the Magic Quadrant for Web Conferencing.

