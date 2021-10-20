Log in
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
Zoom Video Communications : a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for UCaaS, Worldwide

10/20/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
Zoom a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for UCaaS, Worldwide
Gary Chesnutis

October 20, 20212 min read

We're pleased to announce that Zoom has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide!

The UCaaS report analyzed 14 companies in the UCaaS space, and it's the second straight year Zoom has been named a UCaaS Leader.

[Link]

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Zoom.

Zoom scored highest for the Meetings and Service & Support in the Critical Capabilities for UCaaS, Worldwide.

"We are honored that Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for UCaaS for the second straight year," said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. "Zoom is committed to providing frictionless, reliable, and secure technology to empower modern, distributed workforces, and we are proud that Gartner has recognized our UCaaS solutions, including Zoom Meetings, Zoom Chat, and Zoom Phone. We will continue to work hard to meet current and emerging communication demands and deliver happiness to all of our global customers."

To read the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide, report, please visit our webpage.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Sources

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O'Connell, Christopher Trueman, Pankil Sheth, 18 October 2021 - For Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Meeting Solutions, Tom Eagle, Mike Fasciani, Brian Doherty, Christopher Trueman, 7 October 2021 - For Critical Capabilities report

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
