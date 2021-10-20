Zoom Video Communications : a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for UCaaS, Worldwide

Zoom a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for UCaaS, Worldwide

Gary Chesnutis October 20, 20212 min read

We're pleased to announce that Zoom has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide!

The UCaaS report analyzed 14 companies in the UCaaS space, and it's the second straight year Zoom has been named a UCaaS Leader.

Zoom scored highest for the Meetings and Service & Support in the Critical Capabilities for UCaaS, Worldwide.

"We are honored that Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for UCaaS for the second straight year," said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. "Zoom is committed to providing frictionless, reliable, and secure technology to empower modern, distributed workforces, and we are proud that Gartner has recognized our UCaaS solutions, including Zoom Meetings, Zoom Chat, and Zoom Phone. We will continue to work hard to meet current and emerging communication demands and deliver happiness to all of our global customers."

