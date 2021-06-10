Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Zoom Video Communications : 1.5 Million Reasons to Celebrate Zoom Phone

06/10/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
UPDATE: 1.5 Million Reasons to Celebrate Zoom Phone
Graeme Geddes

June 10, 20215 min read

We launched Zoom Phone in January 2019 because we saw an opportunity to provide a business phone solution that is as simple, reliable, and easy to use as our video platform. We're proud to announce that we've now surpassed 1.5 million Zoom Phone seats sold worldwide!

Going from zero to 1.5 million licenses in less than two and a half years is a testament to the growing need for a rich cloud telephony solution like Zoom Phone. Organizations around the world no longer have to settle for a phone solution; they can choose one that strategically scales with their business.

Whether it was to replace an outdated legacy solution, to consolidate communications onto a single platform, or enable remote and hybrid teams amid COVID-19 (or all of the above), we're extremely grateful for every organization for choosing to deploy Zoom Phone. We're also proud of our Zoom teams for constantly driving the speed of innovation to meet your evolving business communication needs.

Here are a few of the highlights from the road to 1.5 million and a few reasons why we got there so quickly.

The road to 1.5 million

Since introducing Zoom Phone, we've:

'Zoom caused the largest surprise, coming in for the first time and grabbing second in this year's Scorecard, an outcome Omdia did not foresee. We knew Zoom was gaining ground with Zoom Phone after less than two years in the market and had expected the company to make it into the top 10 in the Scorecard this year. However, the strength of its financials and its market momentum are what moved Zoom up to second place. Leveraging the strength of its video conferencing business and an unprecedented year where businesses sent employees to work from home in vast numbers catapulted the Zoom brand into every IT manager and CIO office. The company has been under a breakneck development cycle with Zoom Phone along with its video and messaging portions, which come together to form a complete UCaaS service.'

  • Offered the Zoom United pricing bundle to make it easier for businesses to manage Zoom Phone, Zoom Chat, and Zoom Meetings on a single license
  • Launched a new category of devices, Zoom Phone Appliances, purpose-built business productivity endpoints that provide both Zoom Phone and Meetings capabilities.

'Zoom Phone has been an astounding success,' said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. 'Thanks to its innovative pricing model and widespread availability in 46 countries and territories, it has quickly become an attractive option for many SMB and enterprise customers around the world.'

The value of Zoom Phone

Traditional telephony can be a complicated and costly endeavor - especially for global organizations - involving expensive hardware and multiple carriers. We knew there had to be a better way for organizations to manage their telephony solution and to benefit from it, too.

Over the past two and a half years, we've focused on creating a phone solution that's easy enough for small and midsize businesses to use and deploy and has all the advanced capabilities large multinational organizations require to support global users.

'Zoom Phone has been incredibly valuable when it comes to keeping our teams connected,' said Susan Delaney, Director, Global Network Services at eBay. 'The one-click option to elevate calls to meetings allowed our users ease, and reduced time spent, alleviating the need to juggle multiple platforms. Zoom's pricing plans made it easy to roll out a single solution across our offices around the world.'

Zoom Phone enables all sizes of organizations to:

  • Simplify management of voice and video communications with a centralized admin portal
  • Maintain business continuity with features like call forwarding, transfer, hold, call park, barge/monitor/whisper, call queues, call recording, and the ability to elevate a Zoom Phone call to a Zoom Meeting
  • Enhance on-premises safety and security with Nomadic E911 (see the video below), internal safety team alerts when calling 911, and dashboard metrics for emergency location tracking
  • Improve productivity with native integrations to essential business applications like Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, and Google G-Suite, and call center integrations with Five9, Genesys, InContact, Talkdesk, and Twilio

Simply put, we've listened carefully to what you've been asking for all along - a phone solution designed for all the ways you need to communicate. And we couldn't have done it without you.

So, to all of our Zoom Phone customers, thanks a million (and a half!).

For additional reading on why people continue to choose our cloud phone solution, check out this short ebook on the benefits of Zoom Phone.

Editor's note: This post was updated from the original Jan. 20 version to include the most up-to-date Zoom Phone product updates and milestones.

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
