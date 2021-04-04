Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoom Video Communications : 5 Ways Zoom Rooms Improve Hybrid Classrooms

04/04/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
5 Ways Zoom Rooms Improve Hybrid Classrooms
Jason Mobley

April 2, 20214 min read

The pandemic showed us that education as we know it can change overnight. But with the right infrastructure and technology in place, learning can continue from virtually anywhere, whether students are in the classroom or at home.

Zoom Rooms, our software-based room system, can play a critical role in bridging the gap between remote students and teachers in a hybrid classroom environment, and even provide new opportunities for engagement that go beyond your typical in-person learning experience.

Here are the benefits of using an integrated room system like Zoom Rooms in the classroom and how it can help improve teaching and learning for your faculty and students.

Ease of use [Link]

With Zoom Rooms, a teacher can simply walk into the classroom and tap one button to start a class session over Zoom, a platform they already know and are comfortable with. Teachers don't need to worry about figuring out cables and connections or learning additional tools. And with features like wireless sharing, instructors can easily share content. This all helps minimize frustration and reduce the time spent on managing the technical aspects of virtual class.

Flexibility & accessibility for different teachers & classrooms
[Link]Photo credit: Logitech

Zoom Rooms' simplicity makes it even more accessible to educators, regardless of their level of comfort or experience with video technology.

Teachers and faculty can feel confident knowing that they can walk into any Zoom Rooms-enabled classroom or lecture hall and start a meeting without having to learn a different system. Substitute teachers can quickly get up to speed and step in to teach in any hybrid classroom in your school. All this enables flexibility, giving educators the ability to easily adapt, whether they're covering a class for a colleague, switching lecture halls last minute, or changing rooms over the summer.

Immersive & interactive collaboration [Link]

Zoom Rooms provide interactive whiteboarding capabilities on a large digital canvas, which is easier for teachers to use and for in-person and remote students to follow. Students can use the co-annotation feature on desktop, mobile, or Zoom Rooms devices to contribute equally in real-time and provide valuable feedback on other students' work. Students can even annotate on one document simultaneously for a dynamic experience that's difficult to replicate in a physical classroom setting. When class is over, teachers can save whiteboard sessions and send them to the entire class or to absent students.

Support for different teaching styles
[Link]Photo credit: Quinnipiac University

Zoom Rooms hardware provides teachers with flexible options that accommodate different teaching styles. Devices with auto-framing capabilities let educators move around the classroom naturally, instead of being confined to a fixed spot. The camera automatically keeps the instructor in frame, providing a better learning experience for students at home and in the physical classroom. Microphone arrays and advanced background noise suppression features allow everyone in the room to be heard clearly.

An all-in-one touch display on a mobile cart offers even greater flexibility. Teachers can move the display to different parts of the room depending on the lesson, or even let learning take place in a different part of campus. For institutions like Quinnipiac University, these mobile 'Zoom Rooms on wheels' allow faculty members to engage with remote and in-person students equally.

Secure infrastructure for long-term hybrid learning

Now that schools and campuses have experienced firsthand how effective virtual learning can be, investing in secure, long-term infrastructure is essential for future-proofing education. Institutions like La Salle-Ramon Llull University in Barcelona are using Zoom Rooms in their smart classrooms as part of a digitally connected smart learning model.

[Link]Photo credit: La Salle-Ramon Llull University

Equipping your hybrid classrooms with technology that enables secure, engaging, equitable experiences allows learning to continue in many different situations - from pandemic responses to weather emergencies. Hybrid learning can also serve students who can't attend school in person due to illness, chronic conditions, or special needs.

Zoom Rooms can provide a flexible room system that helps educators adapt to students' different learning requirements and situations.

If you'd like to see Zoom Rooms in action, register for our demo webinar on April 14 - we'll be live-streaming from Silver Oak Elementary in San Jose, California, to show you how Zoom Rooms works in a classroom setting.

Don't forget to share this post

Disclaimer

Zoom Video Communications Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
02:42pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : 5 Ways Zoom Rooms Improve Hybrid Classrooms
PU
01:15pThe Pandemic Year's Top Stock-Fund Managers -- -2-
DJ
01:15pThe Pandemic Year's Top Stock-Fund Managers -- Journal Report
DJ
03/31WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH : A Time to Celebrate, Support, and Uplift
PU
03/31ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : Daiwa Starts Zoom Video Communications at Sell With..
MT
03/30ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : 3 Big Lessons for the Future of Virtual Healthcare
PU
03/26ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : Deutsche Bank Starts Zoom Video Communications at H..
MT
03/25ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : Signs Deal to Become Official Partner of Formula 1
MT
03/25A STORY OF AGILITY AND INNOVATION : Findings from the Impact of Video Communicat..
PU
03/25ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : becomes Official Partner of Formula 1®
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 817 M - -
Net income 2022 726 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 136x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95 818 M 95 818 M -
EV / Sales 2022 24,0x
EV / Sales 2023 19,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 422
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 462,72 $
Last Close Price 326,23 $
Spread / Highest target 87,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Chief Technology Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.29%95 818
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.96%1 827 856
SEA LIMITED18.79%121 046
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.70%57 536
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.62%55 779
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-2.04%42 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ