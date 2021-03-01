Log in
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Zoom Video Communications : Foresees Robust Growth Even as Pandemic Pressures Ease

03/01/2021 | 05:39pm EST
By Maria Armental

Zoom Video Communications Inc. said its growth would continue at a rapid pace amid the vaccine rollout, after pandemic lockdowns turned the company into a household name and an investor darling.

Zoom said Monday that revenue this year would rise more than 41% after more than quadrupling to $2.65 billion in the fiscal year ended in January.

Although Zoom made its name, in part, by giving its services away free to many users during the pandemic, its number of paying users also skyrocketed as large businesses and others tried to connect their workforce and with customers. Zoom ended the year with about 467,100 customers with more than 10 employees, a nearly sixfold increase from the year earlier.

Zoom revenue for the January quarter surged to $882.5 million from $188.3 million a year earlier. The results beat Wall Street targets and Zoom's financial projections, driven by the shift to remote work and distance schooling amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Shares rose nearly 10% in after-hours trading. The stock closed Monday at $409.66, up 9.7% for the day and more than tripling over the past 12 months,

Zoom's fourth-quarter profit surged to more than $260 million from $15.3 million in the year-prior period. On a per-share basis, profit rose to 87 cents, or $1.22 on an adjusted basis.

But operating costs for the quarter and the full year also rose sharply as the company expanded capacity to meet growing demand, including from free accounts like school districts, which weighed on margins.

The videoconferencing company, which started trading in the public markets in 2019, has been one of the biggest corporate beneficiaries from the shift to remote work and distance schooling, pitting it against larger rivals like Microsoft Corp.

The company has also faced stricter regulatory and legal scrutiny over access and storage of user data, for example, including its use of servers outside of the U.S.

Zoom ended the year with a profit of $671.5 million on $2.65 billion in revenue, compared with $21.8 million in profit and $622.7 million in revenue a year earlier.

In the current fiscal year, it expects $3.59 to $3.65 a share in adjusted profit and $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion in revenue, ahead of analysts' projections, according to FactSet.

"In FY2021, we significantly scaled our business to provide critical communications and collaboration services to our customers and the global community in response to the pandemic," Chief Executive Eric Yuan said in a statement. "As we enter FY2022, we believe we are well positioned for strong growth with our innovative video communications platform, on which our customers can build, run, and grow their businesses."

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 1739ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 580 M - -
Net income 2021 558 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 198x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 41,8x
EV / Sales 2022 30,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 871
Free-Float 67,0%
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 456,95 $
Last Close Price 373,61 $
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.76%109 053
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.48%1 752 660
SEA LIMITED18.41%120 657
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.64%59 440
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE3.46%54 377
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.3.42%39 360
