Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/01 04:28:26 pm
450.5 USD   +20.58%
04:25pZoom beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge, With S&P 500 Logging Best Day Since June
DJ
04:19pZoom video shares rise 9.9% after the bell following results
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoom Video Communications : beats quarterly revenue estimates

03/01/2021 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 1 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Monday, helped by increased users on its video-conferencing platform for remote work and online learning against the backdrop of broader stay-at-home orders.

Zoom users have surged in the past year, fueled by its free platform that people turned to for socializing, virtual meetings and e-classes, with some users going for the paid version to avail more features.

Video conferencing services such as Zoom stand to benefit from the adoption of hybrid work models by many businesses, part work-from-office and part work-from home, that demand the usage of its platform to stay connected.

Zoom reported quarterly revenue of $882.5 million, compared with estimates of $811.8 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $260.4 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $15.3 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
04:25pZoom beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge, With S&P 500 Logging Best Day Since J..
DJ
04:19pZoom video shares rise 9.9% after the bell following results
RE
04:17pS&P 500 surges in strongest one-day rise since June
RE
04:17pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:07pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : Earnings Flash (ZM) ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS Repor..
MT
04:07pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : Earnings Flash (ZM) ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS Posts..
MT
04:05pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financi..
AQ
03:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge, With S&P 500 on Track for Best Day Si..
DJ
02:16pDow Industrials on Track for Best Day Since November
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 580 M - -
Net income 2021 558 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 198x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 41,8x
EV / Sales 2022 30,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 871
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 456,95 $
Last Close Price 373,61 $
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.76%109 053
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.48%1 752 660
SEA LIMITED18.41%120 657
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.64%59 440
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE3.46%54 377
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.3.42%39 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ