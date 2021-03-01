Zoom Video Communications : beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 1 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Monday,
helped by increased users on its video-conferencing platform for
remote work and online learning against the backdrop of broader
stay-at-home orders.
Zoom users have surged in the past year, fueled by its free
platform that people turned to for socializing, virtual meetings
and e-classes, with some users going for the paid version to
avail more features.
Video conferencing services such as Zoom stand to benefit
from the adoption of hybrid work models by many businesses, part
work-from-office and part work-from home, that demand the usage
of its platform to stay connected.
Zoom reported quarterly revenue of $882.5 million, compared
with estimates of $811.8 million, according to IBES Refinitiv
data.
Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to
$260.4 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Jan. 31, from $15.3 million, or 5 cents per share, a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)