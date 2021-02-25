Zoom Video Communications : on Track for Longest Losing Streak on Record -- Data Talk

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A (ZM) is currently at $380.34, down $4.88 or 1.27%
-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 29, 2021, when it closed at $372.07
-- Currently down seven consecutive days; down 14.43% over this period
-- Longest losing streak on record (Based on available data back to April 18, 2019)
-- Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending Dec. 31, 2020, when it fell 17.52%
-- Up 2.22% month-to-date
-- Up 12.75% year-to-date
-- Down 33.08% from its all-time closing high of $568.34 on Oct. 19, 2020
-- Up 234.96% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 27, 2020), when it closed at $113.55
-- Up 262.23% from its 52-week closing low of $105.00 on Feb. 28, 2020
-- Traded as low as $376.54
-- Down 2.26% at today's intraday low
All data as of 11:02:23 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
