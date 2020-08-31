Zoom Video Communications : raises annual revenue target on remote work boost

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc
raised its annual revenue forecast by 30% after comfortably
beating quarterly estimates on Monday, as it converts more of
its huge free user base to paid subscriptions.
Shares of the company, which have surged almost four-fold
this year, rose 5% after the bell. They hit a record high in
regular trading.
Video-conferencing platforms, once used mostly as a
technological substitute for in-person meetings, became a vital
part of day-to-day life this year for people stuck at home under
coronavirus restrictions, be it for work, school or socializing.
Zoom, however, has come under fire for its security and
privacy shortfalls, prompting many companies and countries to
curb the use of the platform.
The company said revenue rose 355% to $663.5 million, above
analysts' average estimate of $500.5 million.
Zoom said it now has 370,200 institutional customers with
more than 10 employees, up about 458% from the same quarter last
year.
The company, founded and headed by former Cisco manager Eric
Yuan, raised its annual revenue target for fiscal year 2021 to
the range of $2.37 billion and $2.39 billion, from $1.78 billion
to $1.80 billion earlier.
Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to
$185.7 million, or 63 cents per share, from $5.5 million, or 2
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 92 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 45 cents, according to
IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in
San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)