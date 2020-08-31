Log in
Zoom Video Communications : raises annual revenue target on remote work boost

08/31/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc raised its annual revenue forecast by 30% after comfortably beating quarterly estimates on Monday, as it converts more of its huge free user base to paid subscriptions.

Shares of the company, which have surged almost four-fold this year, rose 5% after the bell. They hit a record high in regular trading.

Video-conferencing platforms, once used mostly as a technological substitute for in-person meetings, became a vital part of day-to-day life this year for people stuck at home under coronavirus restrictions, be it for work, school or socializing.

Zoom, however, has come under fire for its security and privacy shortfalls, prompting many companies and countries to curb the use of the platform.

The company said revenue rose 355% to $663.5 million, above analysts' average estimate of $500.5 million.

Zoom said it now has 370,200 institutional customers with more than 10 employees, up about 458% from the same quarter last year.

The company, founded and headed by former Cisco manager Eric Yuan, raised its annual revenue target for fiscal year 2021 to the range of $2.37 billion and $2.39 billion, from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion earlier.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $185.7 million, or 63 cents per share, from $5.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 92 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 45 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 0.05% 42.22 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 8.63% 325.1 Delayed Quote.339.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 812 M - -
Net income 2021 266 M - -
Net cash 2021 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 323x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 84 425 M 84 425 M -
EV / Sales 2021 46,0x
EV / Sales 2022 36,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 854
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 223,59 $
Last Close Price 299,27 $
Spread / Highest target 0,24%
Spread / Average Target -25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.339.84%84 425
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.16%1 732 311
SEA LIMITED279.59%74 463
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.91%47 716
SPLUNK INC.47.17%35 018
SYNOPSYS INC.57.68%33 310
