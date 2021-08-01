Zoom Video Communications : reaches $85 mln settlement over user privacy, 'bombing'

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc
agreed to pay $85 million and bolster its security practices to
settle a lawsuit claiming it violated users' privacy rights by
sharing personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn, and
letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings in a practice called
Zoombombing.
A preliminary settlement filed on Saturday afternoon
requires approval by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose,
California.
Subscribers in the proposed class action would be eligible
for 15% refunds on their core subscriptions or $25, whichever is
larger, while others could receive up to $15.
Zoom agreed to security measures including alerting users
when meeting hosts or other participants use third-party apps in
meetings, and to provide specialized training to employees on
privacy and data handling.
The San Jose-based company denied wrongdoing in agreeing to
settle.
In a statement on Sunday, Zoom said: "The privacy and
security of our users are top priorities for Zoom, and we take
seriously the trust our users place in us."
Saturday's settlement came after Koh on March 11 let the
plaintiffs pursue some contract-based claims.
Though Zoom collected about $1.3 billion in Zoom Meetings
subscriptions from class members, the plaintiffs' lawyers called
the $85 million settlement reasonable given the litigation
risks. They intend to seek up to $21.25 million for legal fees.
Zoombombing is where outsiders hijack Zoom meetings and
display pornography, use racist language or post other
disturbing content.
Koh said Zoom was "mostly" immune for Zoombombing under
Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act, which
shields online platforms from liability over user content.
Zoom's customer base has grown sixfold since the COVID-19
pandemic forced more people to work from home.
The company had 497,000 customers with more than 10
employees in April 2021, up from 81,900 in January 2020. It has
said user growth could slow or decline as more people get
vaccines and return to work or school in-person.
The case is In re: Zoom Video Communications Inc Privacy
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 20-02155.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrea
Ricci and Lisa Shumaker)