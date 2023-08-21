Aug 21 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications forecast third-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Monday, a positive sign for the company that has tried to overcome a post-pandemic slowdown by offering a wider range of collaboration tools.

The San Jose, California-based company expects profit per share between $1.07 and $1.09 for the quarter, above analysts' average estimate of $1.03 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)