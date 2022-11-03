Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46 2022-11-03 pm EDT
78.65 USD   +0.06%
Zoom says it has fixed issue preventing access to platform

11/03/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications said on Thursday it has resolved an issue that was preventing some users from accessing its platform.

The company's status page showed at 1833 GMT that all its services were operational.

"We will continue to monitor and provide updates as we have them," the page said.

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the audio-streaming platform earlier on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have been affecting a larger number of users. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Chavi Mehta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 413 M - -
Net income 2023 241 M - -
Net cash 2023 5 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 93,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 23 395 M 23 395 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
EV / Sales 2024 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 8 044
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 78,60 $
Average target price 101,04 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Tomb President
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Head-Global Customer Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-57.26%23 395
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-34.56%1 640 730
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-54.79%43 952
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.57%43 697
SYNOPSYS INC.-23.72%42 985
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-22.14%39 736