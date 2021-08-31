Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months as searing growth tapers off

08/31/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc shares tumbled nearly 17% on Tuesday, after the video conferencing company signaled a faster-than-expected drop in demand and analysts questioned its future plans as people return to office.

Zoom and other video conferencing services such as Cisco , Microsoft's Teams and Salesforce's Slack raked in millions of new users as the pandemic forced people to work, study and communicate with friends and family remotely.

With easing pandemic curbs, Zoom will need to find new avenues for growth. The company already made a $14.7 billion bet on Five9 in July to bolster its contact center business.

Analysts said it would take a few quarters for Zoom to return to its true underlying growth rate.

"There are significant questions outstanding regarding how new customer demand and customer churn rates will stabilize in the core business following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions," analysts at Daiwa Capital wrote in a note.

Zoom forecast current-quarter revenue between $1.015 billion and $1.020 billion on Monday, indicating a rise of about 31%, compared with multiple-fold growth rates in 2020.

At least six brokerages cut their price targets on Zoom, according to Refinitiv data, with Piper Sandler being the most bearish - slashing its price target by over $100 to $369.

Shares of the company fell by the most in more than nine months to close at $289.50 on Tuesday.

The company's shares rallied to stratospheric highs since February last year, with its valuation touching $175 billion in October. Since then, the shares have eased and Zoom's current capitalization is half of the October peak.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Chavi Mehta, Writing by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -0.19% 59.02 Delayed Quote.32.13%
FIVE9, INC. -14.39% 158.23 Delayed Quote.5.98%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.56% 301.88 Delayed Quote.36.49%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -16.69% 289.5 Delayed Quote.3.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 018 M - -
Net income 2022 964 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 109x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 24,8x
EV / Sales 2023 20,7x
Nbr of Employees 5 059
Free-Float 70,2%
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Chief Technology Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.02%103 252
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.49%2 281 446
SEA LIMITED66.70%178 489
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC56.51%92 110
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.37%75 632
SYNOPSYS INC.27.99%50 979